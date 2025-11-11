A Paradise Caught Between South Asia’s Most Dangerous Geopolitical Fault Line

In the long, tumultuous history of Kashmir, the April 2025 Pahalgam attack marks yet another turning point, one whose consequences have rippled far beyond the valley, destabilizing South Asia’s peace once again.

On April 22, 2025, militants—identified by Indian investigators as being linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based Islamist militant organization—carried out an attack in the Pahalgam Valley of Kashmir, killing 26 civilians, most of them Indian tourists. India immediately accused Pakistan of its involvement with the group, which led to an increase in domestic tensions, security measures, and diplomatic resistance, intensifying tensions between the two nations.

What has been most straining for the two states is the collapse of diplomatic relations. Within days, both countries cancelled visas, with India asking all Pakistani nationals to leave the country and removing officials. Pakistan suspended the Shimla Agreement, which aimed to establish peace following the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, while India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, considered a landmark of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Airspace access was also cut off on both sides, severing yet another link between the two rivals. Following the gradual escalation in tensions, India responded in May with Operation Sindoor.

The animosity between the two nations can be traced back to when the British left the subcontinent. In 1947, the British partitioned the region into two nations: Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan. The princely state of Jammu and Kashmir—a Muslim-majority region ruled by the Hindu Maharaja Hari Singh—became the most contested piece of the partition. The division set in motion the inevitable struggle over Kashmir, where Pakistan argued that, as a Muslim-majority territory, it rightfully belonged under its rule, while the Hindu Maharaja sought to maintain independence or align with India.

The result was the first Indo-Pakistan war of 1947-48, after which a UN-brokered ceasefire left Kashmir fractured along what became the Line of Control (LoC). India retained part of Kashmir, including the Kashmir Valley, Jammu, and Ladakh, while Pakistan controlled the western part of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. This territorial split may have remained fundamentally unchanged, but it has come at the cost of repeated wars, enduring insurgency, and heavy militarization. Today, Kashmir is widely regarded as the world’s most militarized zone, with thousands of soldiers stationed on either side of the LoC.

Due to the complex regional and ideological beliefs on both sides of the border, the conflict over Kashmir has persisted. At the time of partition, Kashmir symbolized a secular, pluralist vision for India, officially ceded in 1947 by the Maharaja of Kashmir. For Pakistan, it represented an unfulfilled aspiration for Muslim self-determination. In effect, Kashmir is a symbol, pawn, and strategic asset, one whose unresolved status continues to destabilize South Asia.

The Pahalgam attack did not emerge in isolation; the region has continually witnessed heightened security operations and sporadic violence. India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the India Constitution in August 2019. Despite promises to stabilize the region, the abrogation of Article 370 only worked to exercise power over the region by intensifying tensions, leading to unrest, curfews, and blackouts in the region. The Supreme Court’s upholding of Article 370’s abrogation highlights a stark divide: The BJP and its supporters hailed it as a triumph of unity, development, and constitutional integration, framing it as a political victory ahead of elections. In contrast, many Kashmiris saw it as the erosion of their identity and autonomy, deepening alienation and distrust in India’s democracy. Although India insisted the revocation was an internal administrative matter, Pakistan strongly condemned it as a violation of UN resolutions. The UN responded cautiously, reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir remains a disputed territory while expressing concern over the heightened unrest following the abrogation of Article 370.

Against this backdrop, the attack on civilians in April 2025 was deeply provocative. The Indian government, already under pressure to appear tough on security, launched Operation Sindoor. According to Indian statements, the operation targeted nine terror camps and military installations linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, both long accused of attacks on Indian soil.

Pakistan rejected the allegations, condemning the strikes as a violation of its sovereignty and threatening retaliation. It also claimed to have shot down 25 Indian drones, alleging others had struck civilian areas—claims which India denied. Over the next four days, the LoC saw intense exchanges of artillery, drone strikes, and airspace incursions. Reports suggested civilian and military casualties on both sides of the border. Finally, on May 10, a ceasefire was reached, allegedly brokered through backchannel diplomacy involving global powers wary of nuclear escalation.

The reasons for rapid escalation can be understood when viewed through the prism of regional and domestic pressures. Public sentiment in both countries, but particularly in India, left governments little political room to show restraint. The outcry post-Pahalgam attack was widespread, with a strong sentiment building up in India for its government to respond with forceful military action. Dormant militias and outfits have always been a threat to peace between the countries, with memories of 26/11 and the 2019 Pulwama attacks plaguing the larger consciousness. Despite years of counterterrorism efforts, militant networks have remained capable of major attacks, and the Pahalgam attacks brought Indian public sentiment against terrorists (and by extension, Pakistan) to a boiling point. This, along with historical mistrust and decades of suspicion, has caused each side to see the other’s actions through a lens of worst-case scenarios. Yet, the fact that the confrontation ended in four days suggests an underlying recognition of the costs of further escalation, particularly of a nuclear threat.

The Pahalgam attacks and Operation Sindoor highlight both the fragility and resilience of Indo-Pak relations. A single act of violence, which rapidly spiralled into military conflict, risking catastrophic consequences in a nuclearized environment. However, despite hostile rhetoric, both sides stepped back, indicating a mutual understanding that escalation benefits neither.

Nevertheless, the deeper issues remain unresolved. The confrontation is likely to harden public attitudes, reinforce military postures, and stall any prospects of dialogue. Any future conflict between India and Pakistan is likely to ignite rapidly escalating reactions, given the current precedent that has been set. In India, the government may feel vindicated in pursuing an assertive security policy. In Pakistan, anti-India sentiment may be used to justify continued defence spending and strategic policies. Meanwhile, geopolitical alliances have been restructured in the post-crisis period, with the US equating the Prime Ministers of both countries, in contrast with its prior “friendly” leaning towards India. Pakistan, on the other hand, has taken a “China-First” approach, with the strategic military partnership likely to accelerate in the future.

For a true shift, both countries would need to restart structured dialogue, reopen trade and travel channels, and engage Kashmiri voices. Yet, the current political climates in New Delhi and Islamabad leave little space for such moves. Given the expectations set by the media and public channels in both India and Pakistan, it is unlikely there will be space in negotiations for de-escalation tactics in the future. The Pahalgam crisis underlines that without dialogue and conflict resolution, South Asia will continue to live on the edge of disaster. The prospect of achieving lasting, permanent peace between India and Pakistan, and resolving the dispute over Kashmir, remains deeply uncertain. Expectations are higher than ever, fueled by ambitious and opinionated voices on both sides. Yet, the familiar cycle of attack, retaliation, and ceasefire may well repeat itself. Each time this happens, the stakes grow higher, and the world watches with increasing apprehension as two nuclear-armed nations stand opposed.

South Asia’s future depends on cooperation and accountability, not just by its leaders but also by its people. Until then, the Kashmiris will continue to live in fear, and the uncertainty around peace will continue to plague the subcontinent.

