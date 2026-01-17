Opinion | American Democratic Freedoms Are Under Threat in the Name of Combating Antisemitism

In recent years, antisemitism has reemerged as a national crisis, with an alarming surge in incidents across the United States. In turn, political weaponization has taken hold, and efforts to combat faith-based hate have become increasingly contentious matters of public policy. US President Donald Trump has positioned the fight against antisemitism as a defining goal of his second term; yet his policies—rather than protecting Jewish Americans—reflect a broader project of restricting civil liberties, silencing dissent, and eroding pluralism. Notably, antisemitism was far from a central concern in his first term, prompting the question: what has motivated this drastic shift?

Policies from Trump’s first term did show an effort to address the country’s then-rising levels of antisemitism. In 2019, Trump signed Executive Order 13899, effectively expanding Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to protect against discrimination targeting Jews. The executive order also formally adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. Yet early controversies revealed stark contradictions between Trump’s rhetoric and his supposed desire to improve Jewish life in America.

The 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville presented a troubling reality about Trump and his supporters. White nationalists and neo-Nazis marched under Confederate and Nazi flags, shouting “Jews will not replace us.” Despite initially condemning the violence, Trump soon backtracked, proclaiming there were “some very fine people on both sides.”

The January 6, 2021, Capitol attack offered another chilling reminder of how Trump’s movement threatens American civil liberties—and, for many Jewish Americans, their sense of safety. Rioters wearing shirts reading “6 million wasn’t enough” and “Camp Auschwitz,” and waving Nazi flags, stormed the Capitol in support of Trump. Since then, Trump has not only praised these rioters as patriots but also pardoned them for their crimes, revealing his continued alignment with those who promote hatred and intolerance.

On the 2024 campaign trail, Trump adopted even more overtly antisemitic rhetoric, further undermining his claim to be combating antisemitic intolerance. In March 2024, he declared, “Any Jewish person who votes for Democrats hates their religion.” Three months later, in a live interview, he added, “If you’re Jewish, if you vote for a Democrat, you’re a fool—an absolute fool.” These divisive remarks made clear his second-term agenda: to reward the Jewish people he deems “worthy,” while dismissing dissenting Jewish voices across the political spectrum. Since his 2024 victory, Trump’s approach has shown little consultation with Jewish leaders and no concern for the broader consequences of his actions. After his reelection, Trump’s pledge to combat antisemitism evolved from ambiguous intent to deliberate exploitation—using Jewish suffering as a means of advancing his broader ideological agenda.

President Trump’s actions since returning to office have closely mirrored the agenda laid out in Project Esther: A National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism. This guidebook, released by the Heritage Foundation—the same think tank behind Project 2025—claims to “combat the scourge of antisemitism,” but its motivations appear largely self-serving. The Heritage Foundation’s deep ties to Christian fundamentalism raise doubts about its newfound commitment to Jewish safety. Its “National Strategy” was drafted primarily by non-Jewish voices, including Victoria Coates and Robert Greenway, who offered little consultation with the communities their plan purported to protect.

Project Esther reads as authoritarian at best. It dangerously conflates antisemitism with anti-Israel sentiment, focusing exclusively on alleged antisemitism from the political left while ignoring well-documented antisemitism from the right. The 44-page blueprint goes far beyond protecting Jewish Americans: it attacks academic institutions, targets student protest, suppresses free speech, and seeks to dismantle DEI programs. Deportations, withholding public funds, and criminal proceedings are listed as “necessary measures” to achieve its goals. While Project Esther claims to “protect Jewish Americans,” in practice, it expands state power under the banner of combating hate. This undermines civil rights infrastructure, sidelining Jewish voices and eroding fundamental liberties.

Since his reinstatement, President Trump has begun implementing many of Project Esther’s key proposals. Under the facade of fighting antisemitism, his administration has restricted DEI programs, ordered unlawful deportations of pro-Palestinian advocates, and left Jewish Americans feeling more unsafe than ever—threatened not only by extremists, but by their own government’s rhetoric.

Jewish leaders have spoken out in alarm. In an open letter published by the Baltimore Jewish Times, over 36 American Jewish leaders condemned Project Esther, writing: “a range of actors are using a purported concern about Jewish safety as a cudgel to weaken higher education, due process, checks and balances, freedom of speech, and the press… These rights, institutions, and systems are the cornerstone of American democracy.” American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch echoed the concern: “When the government unilaterally cuts funding to universities in a way that puts lifesaving research at risk, or pursues unrelated political goals in the name of fighting antisemitism, it risks backlash against the American Jewish community.”

While President Trump’s alignment with Project Esther is not explicitly acknowledged, his administration’s actions reveal the illusion of moral intent. His decision to terminate half of the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights staff responsible for addressing campus antisemitism undermines his stated mission. In December, the Senate confirmed the President’s controversial nominee, Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, as US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism. This appointment marks a partisan shift, undermining the office’s original bipartisan mandate.

Trump’s antisemitism agenda exposes a dangerous pattern: the instrumentalization of Jewish suffering to consolidate power. Under the guise of “combating hate,” his administration advances exclusionary nationalism that harms Jews and non-Jews alike. The rise of antisemitism under his leadership reflects not protection, but polarization—an America less pluralistic, less free, and more hostile to the very diversity it claims to defend.

Edited by Idan Miller

Featured Image: “2016 Trump At AIPAC 5” by Stephen Melkisethian is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0