How Marine Le Pen’s Conviction Could Paradoxically Strengthen the National Rally

The image of Marine Le Pen walking out of a Paris courthouse before her sentence was fully read on March 31, 2025, may have looked like a political defeat. Still, it could prove to be the National Rally’s most strategic retreat since her father’s inflammatory comments cost them the 2002 presidential runoff. While mainstream commentators celebrate Le Pen’s conviction for embezzling over €2.9 million in EU funds as a long-overdue act of accountability, they may be witnessing instead the inadvertent creation of a more dangerous and politically viable far-right movement.

History suggests that political martyrdom often strengthens the movements it aims to weaken. For instance, Nelson Mandela’s imprisonment transformed him from a controversial figure into a global icon whose eventual release galvanized the anti-apartheid movement, while Donald Trump’s attempted assassination only intensified his base’s loyalty and fundraising efforts. Le Pen’s five-year ban from office, imposed with immediate effect despite her pending appeal, hands the National Rally a powerful narrative of persecution that vindicates the institutional distrust at the core of their political identity. The party that built itself around fighting “the system” now has concrete proof that the system fights back—and fights dirty, in their telling. Cross-border support has transformed Le Pen into a symbol of resistance against what populist leaders have characterized as a coordinated campaign by elite interests hostile to ordinary citizens’ concerns about immigration, economic sovereignty, and cultural preservation. Far-right politicians from Viktor Orbán to Matteo Salvini have rallied to Le Pen’s defence, positioning her conviction as part of a broader Brussels-led assault on national sovereignty. Donald Trump compared Le Pen’s legal troubles to his own, labelling it a “witch hunt” and accusing European elites of using the judiciary to silence political opposition. Nothing validates anti-establishment claims about elite conspiracy quite like institutions working to exclude populist leaders from democratic competition.

Accordingly, France’s court may have inadvertently handed the far-right its best political strategy. Le Pen’s narrative that turns legal accountability into a tale of political persecution creates a rhetorical shield that shifts the electoral battlefield from policy substance to questions of authenticity and elite conspiracy. Rather than defending Le Pen’s presence on the ballot, the National Rally can now attack her absence, moving the contest from areas where the far-right traditionally struggles (detailed policy implementation) to terrain where it dominates (authenticity claims and anti-establishment sentiment). Since the party that speaks for “the people” finds itself persecuted by “the system,” it is able to resolve what has always been populism’s central paradox: simultaneously claiming to represent the majority popular will while maintaining the emotionally powerful status of a disenfranchised minority. Le Pen can now promise to “restore democracy” without specifying what that means in practice and subvert the rules without fully assuming the responsibilities of governance, all while benefiting from the symbolic capital of resistance. This approach establishes a self-reinforcing interpretive system where the party becomes effectively immune to democratic feedback mechanisms: any setback is not a rejection by voters, but further proof of an entrenched and corrupt establishment determined to silence dissent.

More crucially, Le Pen’s downfall creates space for a new generation of far-right leadership that could prove more politically attractive than the Le Pen dynasty ever was. Jordan Bardella, her 29-year-old potential successor, is everything that political consultants dream about: youthful in an aging political class, a fresh face in a stale political landscape, and media savvy without the baggage of past controversies. Unlike Le Pen, who spent decades fighting her father’s polemical legacy, Bardella starts with a clean slate. Above all, his profile appears to rescue the party from its own contradictions. Born to working-class parents in the multicultural Parisian suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, he embodies the kind of authentic working-class background that populist movements claim but rarely possess. His personal story—the grandson of immigrants leading an anti-immigration party—creates cognitive dissonance that could appeal to voters uncomfortable with the National Rally’s traditional xenophobia while maintaining the party’s nationalist credentials. More importantly, Bardella lacks Le Pen’s aristocratic bearing and inherited wealth, characteristics that always sat uncomfortably with the National Rally’s working-class appeal. Le Pen’s lifestyle—multiple homes, expensive tastes, privileged upbringing—made her claims to represent “forgotten France” somewhat hollow. Bardella’s background and millennial sensibilities, amplified by his massive social media presence with over 2 million TikTok followers, could make the National Rally’s populist message more credible to precisely the demographics the party needs to achieve an electoral majority.

Perhaps most dangerously, Le Pen’s conviction may accelerate the National Rally’s normalization within French politics: her legal troubles provide other parties with excuses to engage with Bardella as a “reasonable” alternative to his predecessor. Centre-right politicians who refused to work with Le Pen may frame their potential cooperation with Bardella as principled engagement with a reformed movement that has distanced itself from its most problematic elements—a legitimization process that could break down the Republican Front that has historically united other parties against the far-right. European precedents suggest this transition could prove remarkably effective. Italy’s Giorgia Meloni successfully transformed herself from the heir to post-fascist traditions into a respectable conservative leader acceptable to Brussels and Washington. Her Brothers of Italy party now leads a stable government coalition while maintaining its nationalist credentials. Similarly, the Sweden Democrats evolved from a pariah party to kingmaker by replacing controversial founders with polished professionals who could articulate identical policies in more palatable language. Bardella’s recent diplomatic efforts follow the standard playbook of international legitimization: his trips to the United States, Israel, and Abu Dhabi appear to demonstrate his readiness for global leadership, distance the party from its historically isolationist and antisemitic associations under Jean-Marie Le Pen, and provide visual evidence of the National Rally’s alignment with mainstream Western positions on key security issues.

Le Pen’s indictment could ultimately be the best thing that has happened to French far-right politics so far. By creating space for generational renewal while validating every anti-establishment narrative the party has ever promoted, the conviction creates conditions for a more effective and politically viable National Rally. Bardella inherits a professional political machine, a clear ideological message, and a powerful grievance narrative—everything needed to complete the far-right’s ascent from fringe movement to governing party. On that account, the conviction that was predicted to weaken French populism may have instead given it exactly what it needed to win: a martyr whose downfall validates every populist claim, and a young crusader who can fulfill her silenced vision.

Edited by Alexandra Agosta-Lyon

Featured image: Illustration by Fynn H. Sordet