How New Zealand’s Justice System Produces Māori Over-Incarceration

New Zealand likes to present itself as the South Pacific’s moral leader. Abroad, its politicians speak fluently of bicultural partnership, equity, and human rights, invoking the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi as a progressive guiding principle. Yet at home, its prisons tell another story. Māori and Pacific peoples, though less than a fifth of the country’s population, account for 64.6 per cent of those behind bars. The government’s recent reinstatement of the Three Strikes law, long condemned as ineffective and racially skewed, suggests that New Zealand’s liberal conscience still carries a colonial reflex.

Under the ruling National Party’s tough-on-crime stance, the law mandates escalating sentences for repeat offenders—up to life imprisonment on a third serious conviction. On paper, it promises equal justice. In practice, it disproportionately punishes Māori, already more likely to be policed, charged, and convicted, ensuring they reach that third strike far sooner than others.

For all its progressive ideals, New Zealand clings to an older instinct: that order is something imposed by authority, not collectively built through community, trust, and cooperation. Policing Indigenous people has become less a matter of law than of identity—a system of control that treats racial overexposure to law enforcement as evidence of moral failure, revealing how easily national virtue abroad can coexist with injustice at home.

The paradox is not new. New Zealand’s prison system grew directly out of colonial governance. In the 19th century, British settlers established detention centers to suppress Māori resistance and dismantle tikanga, the Indigenous law that saw hara (wrongdoing) as a rupture in community balance, not a crime against the Crown. Early British legal codes and police became tools of occupation that privatized Māori tribal land and criminalized Māori language and cultural practices. Punishment replaced dialogue, and incarceration replaced relational accountability.

The same logic persists today, repackaged as public safety. Police risk assessments and sentencing algorithms replicate the same patterns of racial hierarchy that once justified dispossession. While pretending to be statistically neutral, geometric mapping technology that identifies “hot-spots” neighbourhoods for crime pattern analysis still relies on the police’s bias and discretion in reporting criminal activity. A 2024 report examining police attitudes towards Māori found that a significant proportion of police officers admitted that they considered urban poverty, unemployment, and unstable housing as indicators of Māori criminality—conditions created by centuries of colonial dispossession. Racial profiling, or the use of race as a primary variable in police stop-and-search, arrests, and charging practices, remains a very concrete reality for many Māori. When all variables remain constant, being Māori increases the likelihood of prosecution by over 11 per cent.

If policy maintains the system, public perception normalizes it. For decades, New Zealand’s mainstream media has ensured that Māori news is bad news, revolving around danger, deviance, and social dysfunction. Talkback radio and reality TV shows like Police Ten 7 have built an entire genre around Māori criminality that sensationalizes low-level crime. Since 2012, 67 per cent of all Māori television coverage concerned crime, gang activity, or child abuse. Fear sells, and what sells shapes the political agenda. The “bad Māori” trope turns racism into a fear-mongering spectacle that fuels public demand for punitive law-and-order policies like the Three Strikes. The result is a carceral loop in which Māori are over-policed because they are over-represented in the criminal justice system, and over-represented because they are over-policed.

Punishment does little to reduce crime or prevent reoffending. It simply relocates systemic violence to prisons, where people—often both victims and perpetrators—emerge more traumatized, returning to a world that still breeds the very conditions of crime. For many Māori prisoners, punishment does not end when the cell door opens, and “freedom” comes with conditions so extensive that it barely deserves the name. One Māori inmate I correspond with in Auckland described his first release from prison as an “open-air extension of control over every aspect of [his] life” and a reminder that “the state owns you.” Housing applications collapse under the weight of criminal-record checks, and landlords demand character references that few can provide. Even medical visits must align with parole schedules. “The routines harden us,” he explained. “They make us feel like animals. It stays with you forever.” He also told me that he was physically assaulted by prison staff out of CCTV range after filing mistreatment complaints.

Former Corrections officer Neil Campbell described prison staff attitudes as “Give them nothing, take them nowhere. If they step out of line, smash them. Make prison as hard and unbearable as you can for them.” In the Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility, inmates have been confined to their cells for up to 29 hours at a time, a clear breach of the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

The impact of incarceration falls hardest on Māori women, who were victims long before they became offenders. Each woman taken into custody fractures a whānau network, the kinship system at the backbone of Māori social organization. Many leave prison to find their children placed in state care, which in turn deepens intergenerational trauma already scarred by poverty and loss.

Many emerge from this systemic abuse hypervigilant, traumatized, and mistrustful of institutions that claim to reintegrate them. Around 55 per cent of Māori ex-prisoners return to custody within two years, often for breaches of parole rather than new crimes. The system thus reproduces its own failure: the same institutions that claim to correct behaviour instead recreate the conditions that make re-offending inevitable. “How do you reintegrate someone that’s never been integrated in the first place?” asks Campbell.

As Emmy Rākete, Māori activist and criminology professor at the University of Auckland, puts it: “It doesn’t matter if the police speak our language or put our words on their cars. What matters is that they still terrorize poor neighbourhoods and take people who need support to concrete cages where they’re left to suffer.” She argues that no amount of cultural branding or state apologies can disguise a system built on control of Indigenous lives. “Our people don’t need more reports. We need social and economic justice—and the rangatiratanga [self-determination] promised to us in Te Tiriti [Treaty of Waitangi]”.

Across the country, Māori-led justice initiatives are slowly proving that justice can be done differently. Rangatahi Courts—youth hearings held on marae under tikanga Māori principles—fuse accountability with belonging. Grounded in whakapapa (genealogy, community, connection) and relational justice, these restorative circles replace the question “What law was broken?” with “What relationship needs repair?” and seek to restore social balance rather than impose punitive control.

Yet these programs remain chronically underfunded: praised in speeches, ignored in budgets. It is hard to speak of reintegration when the bridges back to the community have been systematically dismantled. New Zealand is fluent in the rhetoric of reconciliation, but hesitant to surrender control of Māori communities. The state still defines what counts as justice, and Māori are expected to perform reform inside frameworks that continue to deny their sovereignty.

Until that changes, New Zealand’s progressive image abroad will remain fragile. In the Pacific, where Wellington seeks moral influence against China’s reach, credibility cannot be measured in treaties signed but in injustices undone. A country that exports rights while importing punishment may yet discover that its most revealing court is the mirror.

Edited by Allison Dera

Featured image: New Zealand’s Parliament in Wellington, home to the legislative decisions shaping the country’s criminal justice system. Photo by Charlie Charoenwattana is licensed under the Unsplash License.