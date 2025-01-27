Is Social Media Bad for Youth? Australia Says Yes

On Friday, November 29, 2024, Australia passed the Online Safety Amendment Bill, becoming the first Western nation to implement a social media ban for individuals under 16. The bill mandates social media platforms to enforce strict age verification measures, with significant penalties of AUD $9.9 million to $49.5 million (CAD $9 million – $45 million) for non-compliance. X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit, and other platforms “causing […] parents the most concern” are targeted by this legislation. Passed through both Houses, the bill reflects Australia’s proactive approach to addressing growing concerns about the mental health impact of social media on children and youth.

The passage of this legislation comes amidst global conversations about the role of social media in worsening mental health issues among young people. Research from notable organizations like the World Health Organization and studies published in academic journals such as The Lancet have frequently drawn links between excessive social media use and rising rates of depression, anxiety, and self-harm among adolescents. These concerns have led to escalating scrutiny of tech companies and their impact on public health, with Australia taking a prominent lead in addressing such concerns through policy implementation.

While Australia has taken this bold step in “[s]afeguarding the health and wellbeing” of Australia’s youth, as stated by the Bill’s outline, other Western democracies have struggled to enact similar legislation. The success of this legislation reflects Australia’s unique political, regulatory, and cultural environment, which has enabled the nation to overcome the challenges other countries face.

A basic reason for Australia’s success is the strong political will behind the bill. Passing both Houses of Parliament with bipartisan support, the legislation demonstrates how addressing and protecting children’s safety online is common ground in Australian politics. This level of consensus is rare in other democracies, where similar proposals frequently become politically divisive. In the United States, for example, proposals such as the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) have been stalled due to partisan disagreements regarding concerns of violating civil rights, particularly the First Amendment.

Australia’s ability to regulate large technology companies has also been critical in passing the bill. The nation has established itself as an “early pioneer” in tech regulation, with notable successes such as the 2021 Treasury Laws Amendment Act, “[governing] power imbalances between Australian news media businesses and digital platforms.” Australia’s positive track record of holding tech giants such as Google and Facebook accountable indicates credibility for enforcing the new social media age restrictions, strengthened by severe financial penalties for non-compliance.

Australia operates under a federal legal system that allows for more consistent implementation of nationwide policies than countries like the United States or Canada due to federal differences such as fiscal centralization. In areas such as telecommunications and digital safety, laws are more or less applied equally across all states and territories—minimizing jurisdictional conflicts commonly present in nations with more decentralized government structures. For instance, the U.S. Constitution gives states significant authority, often leading to conflicting state policies or resistance to federal directives. Likewise, Canada’s constitution grants provinces substantial independence, which can delay or fragment the implementation of national initiatives. The authority of Australia’s federal government in online regulation ensures that legislation like the Online Safety Amendment Bill can be enforced cohesively across the country.

The availability of existing and durable age verification systems in Australia holds a massive role in the passing of the bill. The MyGov portal—a government-operated digital platform—is widely used in Australia to access certain services requiring secure identity verification. By integrating this infrastructure into social media platforms, Australia’s government can ensure that users’ ages are verified with minimal circumvention risk, which is common among today’s youth. Australia’s verification systems seem to contrast with those of many other nations, where such systems are either absent or face substantial privacy concerns. In the European Union, strict governmental data protection regulations make implementing age verification systems more complex. In the U.S., privacy and data security debates often build controversy and derail similar initiatives.

In many Western democracies, the challenges associated with decentralized governance, legal constraints, and cultural resistance to government intervention have fostered difficulty implementing bans like Australia’s Online Safety Amendment Bill. As seen in the United States, the country’s emphasis on individual freedoms often leads to public and political pushback against measures and initiatives perceived as “threaten[ing] [to] their personal rights and freedoms.” When nations have weak enforcement mechanisms, “regulations cannot effectively achieve the goals intended by the government,” and the absence of such is considered to be found in so many Western democracies. Paired with the technological savviness of youth populations, bans such as age restrictions are frequently ineffective. Instead, many countries have focused on more depoliticized alternatives to complete restrictions, such as promoting digital literacy and encouraging parental controls. While less intrusive, these alternatives are often seen as less effective at addressing the root causes of harm.

The Online Safety Amendment Bill positions Australia as a “test case” for Western governments in addressing the dangers of social media on youth. Whether the bill will improve mental health outcomes and protect children remains to be seen, but it sets a significant precedent. If Australia’s approach proves effective, it may influence other nations to re-evaluate their hesitations in pushing age-restricting social media bans and adopt efficient measures to safeguard young people in an increasingly digital world.

Featured Image: “Kid Using a Cellphone” by Kampus Production is licensed under Pexels.

Edited by Hannah Lalonde