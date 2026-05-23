MIR Meets: Daniel HoSang

Host Ava Francin speaks with Daniel Martinez HoSang, Professor of American Studies at Yale University, whose research examines the rise of the multiracial right. HoSang is the co-editor of the forthcoming volume The Politics of the Multiracial Right and co-author of Producers, Parasites, Patriots. They discuss a political phenomenon that has puzzled many observers: the growing support for Donald Trump among voters of colour. Drawing on his research, HoSang explains the complex political, social, and historical forces behind this shift and challenges common assumptions about race and political alignment in the United States. Learn more about his work at https://www.politicsmultiracialright.org, and on the Substack What’s Going On: A Notebook on Political Transformation. Edited by Galia Pakman Arrojo.