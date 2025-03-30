MIR Meets: Sridhar Venkatapuram Part 1

Host Sydney Murray sits down with Sridhar Venkatapuram, Senior Lecturer in Global Health and Philosophy at King’s College, to explore the ethical dimensions of global health. They discuss how ethical frameworks are both integrated and overlooked in today’s global health landscape, examining critical issues such as the Human Right to Health and Health Justice within our current global context. Venkatapuram also reflects on the far-reaching implications of the past five years of global events and how they have shaped public health policies and priorities worldwide.