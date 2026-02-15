On the Road to Stability in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula

Located on Egypt’s northeastern edge is the Sinai Peninsula, a desert region home to a sparse population of ethnic Bedouins. Today, Sinai attracts a large number of tourists, drawn to its unique geography between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, as well as to its biblical legacy as the place where Moses is said to have received the Ten Commandments. However, beyond its touristic appeal, this region remains culturally distinct, geographically strategic, and socially isolated from the rest of its governing state. Decades of resistance and exemption from modernization that occurred elsewhere in Egypt have left the peninsula on the periphery of traditional national life. Despite this, Egypt has undertaken significant development projects and state-building efforts to modernize the peninsula. Yet, these ambitions have faltered amid deep social and cultural cleavages rooted in Sinai’s tense and contested past, underscoring the disconnect between Cairo’s vision and the region’s lived reality.

Sinai’s geographic significance predates the modern Egyptian state. As early as the Bronze Age, the region came under Egyptian control, linking the nation’s Nile Valley to the Fertile Crescent and introducing the once-independent and isolated region to the rest of the developing world. The peninsula’s control notably shifted in the following centuries. In 1517, Ottoman conquests took control of the region, and the empire ruled the land until British authority assumed control in the 2oth century. The peninsula later became a central point in broader Arab-Israeli tensions, shaped by its occupation by Israel. These relations were further shaped by regional biblical and military ties to the Suez Canal and the preceding Six-Day War. Control of the Sinai returned to Egypt after the 1973 Yom Kippur War, and Egypt gradually regained control of the peninsula, achieving full sovereignty in 1982 following the 1978 Camp David Accords. This peace treaty ended centuries-long contention in the region, but provoked controversy as it stabilized the relationship between Israeli and Egyptian powers by formally defining Sinai as a buffer zone between the states.

The region’s long and turbulent history of power turnover has shaped more than just Sinai’s borders. It has morphed into a feature of the peninsula’s current political distrust and social fracture, laying out the foundation that fosters the development of the deep-rooted divides that exist today.

Despite this newfound peace, the previous amicable relationship between the Bedouin population and Israel manifested in the current marginalization of the Sinai region. This comes in response to broader distrust of the Egyptian government. These tensions escalated after 2011, when an insurgency conflict broke out in Sinai amid Egypt’s democratic, revolutionary upheaval. This resulted in the military overthrow of former President Hosni Mubarak, the brief and tenuous presidency of Mohammed Morsi, and the 2013 military coup led by Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, ushering in a new era of authoritarian democratic rule. In Sinai and among the Bedouins, this period marked a turning point in which security was prioritized over political inclusion, and counterinsurgency efforts became almost impossibly inseparable from genuine regional development.

Following the new presidency, federal responses to the insurgency in Sinai, combined with Israel’s border conflict, resulted in aggressive attempts to weave the peninsula into the rest of Egypt’s national fabric. Such measures and power transitions shifted mere security efforts into state-directed consolidation. Promises of infrastructure, surveillance, and population control manifested as tools to combat Sinai militancy and politically constrain the region.

At the heart of this conflict lies the resilience and distinctiveness of the Bedouin population. This ethnic identity is rooted in tribal lineage, traditional nomadic culture, and local autonomy. The Egyptian identity, however, is tied to the modern state and is highly nationalistic. These stark cultural differences have long fed into mistrust, furthered by the perceived connection between Bedouins and Palestinian Arabs. The longstanding neglect and exclusion of Bedouin populations from both political and economic life have deepened this alienation. Many Bedouin leaders and Sinai residents have expressed concerns about state policy. Beyond the local level, human rights organizations have documented Bedouin opposition to forced development and land seizure. Ongoing tension stems from this lack of representation, as without it, Bedouin identity is threatened with erasure. Paradoxically, this separation has helped the Bedouins strengthen and evolve as a united people, especially in the face of violence within their region. Such a truth begs the question: What do “liberation” and “development” in Sinai mean if the region’s cultural survival is the cost of this persistent state pressure?

Recent tensions fed by third-party aggression between the Bedouins and Sisi’s administration are closely tied to Egypt’s development agenda. State policy centers on modernizing the peninsula through large-scale infrastructure, including the construction of tunnels beneath the Suez Canal and the development of new urban centers. Some of these policy goals, however, are interpreted as attempts to compel the peninsula to assimilate into Egyptian culture, as evidenced by the major emphasis on resettlement. Bedouin responses to these initiatives indicate discontent. In North Sinai, families have resisted relocation to government-built housing, as it displaces and cuts tribal land ties, undermining their traditional livelihoods. Despite this, central to Sisi’s vision is a five-year plan, a developmental framework aimed at settling, securing, and urbanizing both North and South Sinai. This plan is framed as needed to rid the state of terrorism and opposing forces in the peninsula. These programs, however, are rather seen as attempts at commoditizing Bedouin culture.

Tourism and its success remain key to this strategy. Sinai’s peninsula, surrounded by seas and sprawling deserts, is relatively untouched and undeveloped, and as modernization has increased in the region, more tourists have followed. The government’s current mission relies on promoting luxury resorts and religious tourism to attract greater global attention. Initiatives such as The Great Transfiguration Project aim to transform the region into a tourist destination, boosting Egypt’s economy while reinstating state authority. Yet, the dominance of security-first logic over social integration continues to undermine the success of these aspirations.

These policies mirror previous failed attempts at development. Earlier efforts, including the Salam Canal and the 1994 New Sinai Development Project, similarly promised integration but failed to address the structural exclusion of the Bedouin communities. Together, the extensive and aggressive attempts to control and uproot this region illustrate a pattern of authoritarian developmentalism. This development is used as a means of control and coercion rather than as a means of integration, as the administration suggests. This is clearly exemplified by the region’s violence and struggles. Furthermore, this concept provides immense clarity to Sisi’s presence in the peninsula as well as the state-wide and decades-long alienation of the Bedouin people, who continue to bear the cost of Cairo’s militarized vision for Sinai.

Ultimately, the Bedouins of Sinai are caught between the horns of external geopolitical sway and a state that’s moulded by its own colonial and security fears. The continued militarization of the border has only furthered their forced marginalization. Rather than relying on coercive developmental policies, the Egyptian government could place greater emphasis on offering the Bedouin people avenues and platforms for political and economic recognition. Increased social inclusion, rather than their demonization, could aid in reducing the dynamics of distrust and aggression present in the region. Addressing this divide requires more than the expansion of infrastructure and tourism, as demonstrated by past failed initiatives. Instead, more comprehensive approaches would require the legal recognition of Bedouin land and cultural rights, as well as coordinated inclusion of tribal communities within economic development strategies. Without these structural changes toward inclusivity, the Bedouin population remains governed rather than represented, an imbalance that carries serious implications for Egypt’s stability and Sinai’s future.

Edited by Adele Torrington

Featured Image: “Sinai Egypt” by Ronald Woan is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0.