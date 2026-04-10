Opinion | Fame Shouldn’t Disqualify You From Being Able to Speak Out

“Art is always political”: This phrase has maintained relevance as the centre of cultural discourse. Can we separate art and politics? Can we separate the art from the artist’s beliefs and actions? Is art inherently political? These concerns are inescapable—especially in the current political climate in the United States, with President Donald Trump at the centre of much polarized debate. Beyond the concept of art and politics, there is the question of celebrities and politics—whether the former should engage with the latter or remain detached from any controversies. Over the past few decades, many have decided to speak up and use their platforms to comment on subjects like the #MeToo movement or, more recently, the presence of ICE across the United States. While some support these initiatives and call for more celebrities to follow in their footsteps, many others discredit these acts as moralizing contempt for a group entirely detached from the realities of life by virtue of their wealth, fame, and privilege. So the question remains: should celebrities involve themselves in political discourse, or should they steer clear?

Politics and celebrity have been intertwined in the US for much of the country’s history, but the country’s 1941 entry into the Second World War marked a turning point. At the time, the Office of War Information (OWI) established an entire department to ensure that the entertainment industry supported the war effort. This set into motion a massive propaganda machine that could rival that of Nazi Germany. Actors were encouraged to garner support for war programs through fusing calls to action with publicity stunts for their projects. The tone changed in 1947 when the House Committee on Un-American Activities was set up with a special set of hearings meant to weed out communists in Hollywood. Many celebrities turned against these initiatives, calling them unpatriotic. This trend was pursued during the Vietnam War and later, during the Civil Rights movement—both periods when many celebrities used their platforms to support one side or the other. In terms of outspoken protest at award shows, a notable example is Marlon Brando, who did not attend the Oscars in 1973 and sent Sacheen Littlefeather to go on stage and refuse his award for The Godfather in protest of the way Hollywood treated and depicted Native Americans. All in all, Hollywood and politics have a history of being intertwined, whether they are supported by the public or not.

More recently, there have been examples of activism and critique by actors and singers at award shows and public events, such as the 2025 Super Bowl, with varying levels of public support. In France, actress Adèle Haenel walked out of the César Awards ceremony in 2020 after Roman Polanski, who was convicted of statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in the US, was awarded Best Director. In a similar vein, many actors and directors have expressed disapproval of awards being given to people with criminal convictions—particularly in light of the #MeToo movement, which brought attention to the difficulties faced by women in the industry. More recently, the US has seen a multitude of public figures speak out about President Donald Trump’s re-election and the policies he has enacted, particularly domestically. Most notably, singers Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish have called for ICE to be removed from cities across the country. Others, such as actor Mark Ruffalo, have taken time on different red carpets to speak about the two people killed in ICE raids in Minneapolis recently. Beyond speaking out against the President, others have used their platforms to speak on broader concerns such as the treatment of Native Americans in the US or anti-LGBTQ legislation. Lily Gladstone, for example, made an impactful speech at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, which she started in the Blackfeet language.

There is strong controversy around these initiatives, with some encouraging celebrities to use their platforms to speak out against injustice, while others see it as a moralizing lesson from people who have no real conception of what life is like for the majority. The latter tend to discredit celebrities who make political statements because of their privilege. As the comedian Ricky Gervais explained in his opening monologue at the Golden Globes in 2020, celebrities are not in any position to teach lessons or lecture the public on anything, as they are removed from the real world by their fame, wealth, and privileged lifestyles. Beyond this concern, there is also the idea that some celebrities use political messages to gain attention and engage the public with their platform. The idea that conflicts and real-world problems are used as trends to appear sympathetic and appeal to an audience has some truth to it. Many celebrities spoke out in support of Ukraine at the start of the war against Russia and advocated for support for the cause. However, as time has passed, fewer of them have turned their attention to Ukraine—instead, they have put focus on more current political discourse, such as ICE, Palestine, or the Trump administration. However, this reasoning overlooks the broader reality that public attention and political support in the United States have shifted away from Ukraine. In practice, Americans have increasingly focused on domestic issues they view as more urgent, a shift in support mirrored by many celebrities.

Overall, celebrities have faced significant controversy when they introduce politics into their platforms. The reality is that, whether or not they are detached from society, they remain part of this world, much like any other person and, therefore, have the right to speak up about their concerns. Furthermore, unlike most people, they have the power and visibility to potentially bring people together to protest various issues. Their platforms are far-reaching and, oftentimes, more so than those of politicians who tend to be discredited via their party allegiance. Celebrities are well-liked and supported by a multitude of people from different backgrounds, across economic divides, and class differences. As such, they have the opportunity to spread the word and create awareness amongst a diverse public. Celebrities can make a lasting impact on the world in a variety of ways. Some, like Emma Watson or Angelina Jolie, have become UN Ambassadors and advocated for, respectively, women’s rights and human rights. Others, like Leonardo DiCaprio and Elton John, have used their fortune and fame to create foundations or donate important sums to causes they hold dear—from the environment to AIDS care. Whether through their platform, fame, or fortune, celebrities have an opportunity to do good in the world.

Edited by James Knechtel

Featured Image: Photo by Mauro Lima is licensed under the Unsplash License.