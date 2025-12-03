Opinion | The Nobel Peace Prize is Quietly Redefining Peace

On October 10, the Nobel Committee crowned Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado as the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. The announcement described her as “a brave and committed champion of peace, a woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amidst a growing darkness.” This is certainly a powerful declaration—one that sounds less like an award and more like a moral manifesto.

In Venezuela, where Nicolás Maduro’s regime has strangled democratic institutions for over a decade, silencing critics and reducing elections to theatre, Machado has been the face of defiance. She’s been barred from public office, threatened, and forced into hiding—yet she continues to demand fair elections and civic freedoms. The Nobel Committee’s choice, then, was bound to make waves. Some hailed it as a long-overdue spotlight on Venezuela’s democratic decay, while others condemned it as a politicized endorsement of a figure aligned with the elitist global right. But beyond the partisan noise lies a deeper question: What does peace even mean today?

When Alfred Nobel drafted his will in 1895, he envisioned peace in literal terms: “fraternity between nations,” “the abolition or reduction of standing armies,” and “the holding and promotion of peace congresses.” Simply put, peace meant the end of war. Over time, however, the Nobel Committee has reinterpreted this vision to match the moral imagination of each era, reflecting shifting global notions of what peace entails. In the early 1900s, peace meant disarmament and diplomacy—Bertha von Suttner and the League of Nations’ architects, Woodrow Wilson and Léon Bourgeois, embodied faith in law and international cooperation over conflict. During the Cold War, it became synonymous with coexistence and stability; figures like Henry Kissinger, Anwar Sadat, and Menachem Begin were honoured not for outright ending rivalries but for managing them. By the 1970s and 1980s, peace had expanded to include human rights and liberation, adopting a more positive definition: Laureates like Desmond Tutu, Lech Wałęsa, Aung San Suu Kyi, and the Dalai Lama recast it as moral resistance rather than negotiation.

After the Cold War, democracy moved to the centre of this moral landscape. Laureates like Shirin Ebadi and Liu Xiaobo linked peace to civil freedom, while in the 2010s, the Committee stretched the concept further to embrace sustainability, particularly in the form of climate action and social justice. By honouring Al Gore, Denis Mukwege, and Nadia Murad, the Nobel proved how peace had become almost synonymous with courage in the face of violence and oppression. Machado’s Nobel feels like the culmination of this evolution. The distance between peace and liberal democracy has collapsed, and in 2025, the Committee has fused the two, suggesting that civic resistance to tyranny is not just political but the highest expression of peace itself.

So, while critics often accuse the Nobel Committee of politicizing the Prize, the truth is that it has always been political. Since its inception, the award has reflected the world’s moral and ideological struggles as much as its triumphs. Sometimes it’s a gesture of faith—like Barack Obama’s premature 2009 Prize, given less for his achievements than for what he symbolized. Sometimes it’s an act of pressure, as with Colombia’s Juan Manuel Santos in 2016, honoured days after voters rejected his peace deal. Other times, it’s pure strategic diplomacy, as when Mikhail Gorbachev’s 1990 award celebrated the Cold War’s end as countless Soviets accused him of dismantling their nation.

These examples reveal the Nobel Committee’s true identity: not a neutral judge but a norm entrepreneur, one that is actively shaping global geopolitics. The Prize, using moral prestige to shape political outcomes, to nudge global opinion toward certain values, is in effect a tool of soft power. And not just any tool, but one that actively acts in accordance with the democratic peace thesis: the belief that democracies rarely wage war against one another and are less violent internally. Strengthen democracy, the Committee seems to argue, and you strengthen peace. Defend democratic movements, and you’re engaging in peacebuilding.

No wonder the Nobel Peace Prize is so provocative in today’s world. It no longer merely rewards the resolution of wars, but it defines which political systems are seen as legitimate paths to peace. On one hand, it offers moral clarity at a moment when cynicism about democracy runs deep. On the other, it tightens the definition of peace to fit a single political model: liberal democratic universalism. That’s why autocratic and populist governments often denounce the award as Western interference; they see it as the export of liberal values through symbolic power. Today, the Nobel appears to delegitimize non-democratic regimes by labelling them as sources of conflict, elevating democratic opposition figures—like Machado—to the level of peace activists, and merging moral and political categories, turning the Prize into a geopolitical statement.

Political positions aside, Machado’s award feels both inevitable and revealing. Venezuela’s fall from one of Latin America’s wealthiest democracies into authoritarian decay has left few symbols of resistance standing. Machado’s persistence under persecution now embodies a defiance that the Nobel has redefined as peace itself. With this award, the Committee isn’t just honouring her courage, but sending a clear message that couldn’t be timelier: democracy matters.

In an age of democratic backsliding—where strongmen like Maduro rule by populism and repression, and even long-established democracies buckle under polarization—the Nobel Prize has chosen to defend democracy as the sole legitimate architecture for peace. As authoritarianism resurges, the Committee has turned the Prize into a moral weapon, signalling allegiance to a global order built on elections, rights, and civic freedom—and rejecting, implicitly, any alternative.

In that sense, Machado’s Nobel is as much about us as it is about her. It asks whether we still believe that democracy—fragile, messy, and incomplete as it may be—is the only credible foundation for peace, or whether we’ve grown too cynical to defend it. Perhaps that’s what this year’s Nobel insists on: that peace, like democracy, must sometimes take sides.

Edited by Annabelle Zehner

Featured Image: Maria Corina Machado at an event organized by the ‘Foro Penal Venezolano’ in Las Mercedes, Venezuela in 2014 by Carlos Díaz is licensed under CC BY 2.0.