Panda Diplomacy: The Power of Cultural Symbols in Chinese Politics

In June 2024, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, two giant pandas, arrived and debuted at the San Diego Zoo, marking the first time in 21 years that pandas had entered the US. Not only did this exchange serve as a collaborative effort towards panda conservation between the US and China, but it also symbolized the renewal of friendship ties and diplomatic cooperation between the two superpowers. For decades, China has employed panda diplomacy to foster goodwill, project national pride, and signal cooperation. While panda diplomacy is often portrayed as a gesture of friendship and cultural exchange, it serves as a sophisticated form of soft power, crafting a positive image of China and securing diplomatic and economic advantages for the nation.

Since the 1950s, the Chinese government has sent pandas as “gifts” to other states to secure alliances. Panda diplomacy first began during the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the October Revolution, when China, in an effort to strengthen diplomatic and political ties with its socialist allies, sent giant pandas Ping Ping and Qi Qi to the Soviet Union. Yet it was the arrival of Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing at the National Zoo in Washington, DC, after President Nixon’s visit to China, that reflected a turning point in China’s diplomatic priorities: By sending these cute ambassadors as symbols of improved connections between the two states, China started to utilize panda diplomacy not only to reinforce links with prior alliances but also to expand its influence and engagement with Western countries—in an attempt to alleviate lingering tensions from the Cold War.

There is no doubt that the practice of panda diplomacy proved to be surprisingly effective in both easing previous political tensions and assisting China in conveying a sense of friendliness and benevolence. The arrival of Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing in Washington is an example of the effectiveness of such practice, as the popularity of these pandas attracted millions of visitors and served as a diplomatic tension reliever for China.

Ultimately, by 1979, approximately seven years after the giant pandas’ first appearance at the National Zoo, “full diplomatic relations” were established between the US and China. Similar examples of interstate relationships facilitated by panda diplomacy extend beyond the US: Sino-Japanese relations had notably improved after pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin arrived in Tokyo, and Tian Tian and Guang Guang’s debut in Edinburgh Zoo helped the zoo raise visitor numbers by 200 per cent.

Indeed, not only did the practice of panda diplomacy contribute to securing political relationships at the state level, but this strategy, due to the popularity of giant pandas, has also proven effective in improving the attitudes of recipient countries’ populations towards China and the Chinese people. In 2022, researchers from the University of Connecticut conducted an experiment to assess the impact of panda diplomacy on US citizens’ perceptions of China. The study revealed that information from nongovernmental sources tends to have a more positive influence on “attitudes toward Chinese culture” and “wildlife conservation” than information from government-sponsored sources. In essence, panda diplomacy, whether through gifting or loaning pandas, places these symbols of the Chinese state and culture in apolitical settings, such as zoos and wildlife conservation stations. In doing so, panda diplomacy enables pandas to become credible non-governmental sources of influence, positively impacting people’s perception of Chinese culture, the Chinese people, and, consequently, the state of China. Due to its propaganda-like effects and the influence it has had in favour of the Chinese state, it follows that panda diplomacy can be logically viewed as a form of soft power. China encourages Westerners to appreciate pandas as symbols of a foreign culture, influencing the public’s perception of China through positive association rather than by force.

In addition, the presence of these national cultural symbols in local zoos and conservation stations certainly contributes to China’s establishment of a sense of omnipresence, further augmenting its soft power as a state. As China aims to achieve positive international influence, the spheres of influence of panda diplomacy expand beyond just physical zoo visits. Through media coverage, whether via traditional media or social media platforms, the Chinese state’s propaganda significantly contributes to improving Western public perception of the country. Cute images and videos of these ambassadors effectively stir public emotions while delivering certain state-intended “political implications” that emphasize friendship, cooperation, and harmony between China and the West.

Beyond political messages and links of statesmanship, the practice of panda diplomacy can be seen as a successful diplomatic tactic, as it has greatly contributed to securing economic deals for China. Given that panda loans significantly enhance trade relations between China and the recipient country, this approach has proven effective: In an analysis of UN-Comtrade’s data, researchers have found that countries that are recipients of panda loans see an increase between 5.9 per cent and 7.2 per cent in exports to China “in the year when a panda cub is born.” From such quantitative data, it is apparent that the tactic of panda diplomacy works two-fold: beyond improving the West’s general perception of China and securing a friendly image within the international community, it serves to bring tangible, practical diplomatic benefits. The advantages associated with panda diplomacy foster economic collaboration between China and other states, as Belgian Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo noted after Belgium received the pandas in 2014: “For our economy, commerce, our scientific and cultural ties, this is truly a major event.”

Panda loans often follow or precede significant diplomatic agreements, enabling China to implement its economic policies and achieve trade objectives. For example, after Edinburgh Zoo received the pandas, trade deals for salmon, “renewable energy technology,” and “Land Rover vehicles” were secured between Scotland and China, totalling contracts worth up to £2.6 billion. Moreover, panda loans also coincided with the signing of uranium deals with Australia, France, and Canada—as China prepares for its plan to increase nuclear capacity by 2050, these uranium deals appear particularly vital. As explained by Paul Jepson, a senior research fellow from Oxford University, “If you look where pandas are now in the world, you will see the countries that are important in terms of providing goods and services to China.” These tangible diplomatic results of panda diplomacy strengthen China’s global image and reinforce its narrative of power both abroad and at home. For recipient countries, pandas are a “seal of approval” and trust that symbolizes long-term cooperation with China; for China, these cuddly animals secure essential deals and boost the state’s “soft power” to influence.

These lovable giants are more than just their chubby faces; beyond their innocent appearances lie cultural exchange, diplomatic ties, and economic and political alliances. From its potential origins in the Tang dynasty, panda diplomacy has been one of China’s most distinctive and enduring tools of soft power. Whether fostering favourable public perceptions, easing political tensions, or paving the way for collaborative trade deals, panda diplomacy demonstrates how cultural symbols can be mobilized to achieve complex diplomatic objectives.

Edited by Georgia Massis

Featured image: “Giant Panda Eating.jpg” by Chen Wu is licensed under CC BY 2.0.