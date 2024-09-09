Review Radio: Covering China as a Foreign Correspondent

In his final episode as host, Andrew Xu sits down once again with Vivian Wang, a China correspondent for The New York Times. They discuss the difficulties of covering the nuances of Chinese politics as a foreign correspondent, the true extent of the Chinese government’s surveillance state, and the insularity within the Chinese government’s decision-making.

“Xi Jinping’s Recipe for Total Control: An Army of Eyes and Ears” by Vivian Wang, The New York Times

“Xi and Blinken Trade Small Nods Over a Large Gap” by Ana Swanson and Vivian Wang, The New York Times

