Review Radio: The Challenges Facing Journalism in the Digital Age

By Adèle Doat

Host Adèle Doat explores the pressures shaping journalism in the digital age, from the news trust crisis to the rise of news influencers on social media. She is joined by Gina M. Masullo, an Associate Professor in the School of Journalism and Associate Director of the Center for Media Engagement in the Moody College of Communication at UT Austin, and by David Marchese, a journalist at The New York Times and co-host of The Interview.

Adèle is passionate about writing and running. She believes that journalism can start conversations and provoke positive social change. Her areas of interest are culture, environment, and health.

