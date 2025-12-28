The Appeal of “Japan First” Politics in a Time of Rising Prices and Immigration

US President Donald Trump’s “America First” rhetoric has made headlines ever since his first campaign for president began in 2015, but he is far from the only right-wing politician to embrace such nationalist slogans. Not only have Italy and France’s far-right parties mirrored Trump in adopting this rhetoric, but Japan too has seen a steep rise in conservatism in recent years. This culminated with their far-right party, Sanseito, obtaining 15 seats in the upper house of parliament in the July 2025 elections. Across the globe, the growing appeal of far-right nationalist discourse reflects the convergence of anti-globalization and anti-immigration sentiments, rising notions of national exceptionalism, and economic anxieties fueled by post-pandemic inflation.

“Country First” rhetoric tends to prioritize national economic and social success, with leaders who adopt it typically emphasizing anti-globalization agendas and traditional social values. In the case of Trump, his “America First” platform is based on the idea that the US has devalued itself through its involvement in various international organizations, many of which he has pulled the country out of since returning to office in 2025. Trump’s appeal has largely stemmed from promises to restore America’s former strength by revitalizing the economy and brokering reconciliations in foreign states. True to his word, his administration has increased tariffs on imported goods to bolster economic self-sufficiency, and he has taken an active role in negotiations to end the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Trump is not alone—other Western leaders, such as Marine Le Pen of the far-right French National Rally and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, share similar anti-global values. Le Pen is anti-European Union, while Meloni has promoted traditional Italian values throughout her tenure. In Japan, the Sanseito party mirrors this pattern, coupling anti-globalization rhetoric with an aggressive form of domestic nationalism.

Despite decades of democratic stability, Japan has recently seen a notable change in its citizens’ political inclinations. The recent election for the upper house of Parliament saw Sanseito gain 13 new seats—bringing it to a total of 15 seats in the house—as part of a larger trend in voters turning away from the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party. While many factors can explain this shift towards conservative politicians and parties, the main ones surround discontent with the economy and immigration. Japan has struggled economically over the past year, as inflation has driven up the prices of household items, particularly rice, which has doubled in price since 2024. Not only have Japanese households been affected by these price hikes, but businesses have also suffered, with a record 894 restaurants declaring bankruptcy last year. Japanese society as a whole is under duress due to persistent inflation, which has contributed to growing discontent with the ruling liberals.

Added to this are rising concerns over immigration. Although Japan has one of the lowest levels of immigration in the developed world, the foreign-born population has increased in most municipalities across the country over the past decade. This comes in the context of a rapidly aging population and several government officials who argue that increasing immigration will bring new taxpayers and workers to fuel the economy. Many citizens, however, are concerned about this influx of immigrants, viewing it as a threat to their way of life and culture. Japanese society is renowned for its rigorous and varied customs, ranging from maintaining an acceptable speaking volume in public to following the mindset of prioritizing the common good. Most of these customs are generally unknown to newcomers, which only adds to the general public’s anxieties.

As the yen loses power, tourism is also on the rise, making Japan a budget-friendly travel option. Across the country, local governments have had to implement measures to limit the tourism industry’s impact on residents’ daily lives, as tourists tend to disregard habitual rules of conduct. Towns close to Mount Fuji, for example, have set up screens obscuring the view of the mountain to prevent tourists from stepping onto roads and halting traffic to take pictures. Overall, these factors have led to growing discontent among Japanese citizens with the current government and its policies—something that Sanseito addresses.

In its electoral campaigns, Sanseito has promoted a “Japan First” rhetoric that its party leader, Sohei Kamiya, openly admits to modelling on Trump. Beginning in 2020, Sanseito promised to address voters’ concerns about pandemic recovery, inflation, and stagnant wages, and more recently has advocated for limiting tourism and immigration. Kamiya has also worked to appeal to a younger generation by using social media platforms to expand his audience. Sanseito champions a nationalist agenda centred on reinstating immigration limits after laws were relaxed in recent years and prioritizing domestic issues—particularly rising inflation and declining purchasing power.

As previously mentioned, Sanseito’s promotion of “country first” rhetoric aligns with global trends, but particularly parallels France’s case. Le Pen’s National Rally has advocated against immigration and for greater economic independence for decades, with a notable increase in domestic popularity in the past three years. Similar to Sanseito, the National Rally has built on French citizens’ discontent with the economy, safety, and overall societal changes to elevate its platform. Though France’s immigration context differs significantly from Japan’s, both parties have rallied support by openly opposing it. Voters are dissatisfied ruling liberals’ practices and policies regarding migrants—in Japan, there is the fear that immigration will change the traditional socio-cultural fabric of society, while in France, the concerns are more related to the quantity of aid given to immigrants by the state and safety issues. Regardless, there is strong nationalist sentiment in both examples, which has benefitted the far right.

On the whole, nationalist rhetoric has been increasingly effective in garnering support for far-right parties worldwide, building on the discontent of citizens with current economic and foreign policy. This increased support for nationalist ideals largely surrounds anti-immigration sentiments. In European countries, these stem from a supposed rise in insecurity and abuse of governmental institutions over the past few decades as immigration to the continent has increased. In Japan, anti-immigration sentiment is built on the fear that immigrants will threaten the Japanese way of life and challenge the cultural norms that their country is known for. Meanwhile, in the United States, many citizens fear that immigration will threaten the personal economic health of native-born Americans. Overall, far-right parties like Sanseito or the National Rally and political figures like Kamiya, Trump, and Le Pen have skillfully used these concerns to fuel their platforms and garner support from an increasing portion of voters.

Edited by Lindsay Hayes

Featured Image: Kamiya Sohei and Otsu Tsutomu of the Sanseito Party giving a speech at Kanezuka Park in July 2025. “Sohei Kamiya with Tsutomu Ōtsu” by Noukei314 is licensed under CC BY 4.0.