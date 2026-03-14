The Limits of the International Court of Justice in the Thailand-Cambodia Dispute

On December 27, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire after weeks of clashes along their disputed border. Yet this agreement remains fragile. Skirmishes continued even after it took effect, accompanied by mutual accusations and lingering resentment. The track record is not encouraging: the previous ceasefire signed just two months earlier produced little tangible progress and quickly unravelled. There is little reason, for now, to assume this latest deal will prove more durable.

At the centre of the dispute lies the Preah Vihear temple, long contested by both countries. The conflict itself dates back decades, rooted in colonial-era mapping and unresolved boundary demarcation. In 1962, the dispute reached the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ruled that the temple lay on Cambodian territory, a decision reaffirmed in 2013 when the Court clarified the scope of its earlier judgment. Legally, the core question appeared settled. Yet violence persisted. If sovereignty has been judicially clarified, why does conflict endure? The Thailand–Cambodia dispute illustrates the limits of what international courts can achieve in territorial conflicts.

The ICJ has nevertheless played a decisive legal role. Although Thailand has never accepted the Court’s compulsory jurisdiction, it participated in both proceedings and complied with the rulings. In doing so, Bangkok treated the Court’s judgment as a legitimate basis for disengagement, allowing de-escalation without appearing to concede sovereignty. International adjudication can thus provide political cover and a face-saving pathway toward peace.

Yet when Cambodia requested in July 2025 that the remaining contested areas be brought before the Court, Thailand refused, citing a preference for bilateral channels. This refusal highlights the limits of international adjudication when confronted with domestic and strategic pressures. The February 8 elections were decisive for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s Bhumjaithai Party in its competition with the progressive People’s Party. In such a context, neither side could risk appearing weak. Concessions over territory risked being framed as national humiliation, reinforcing nationalist narratives and narrowing the political space for compromise.

Domestic pressures also intersect with security dynamics. Following criticism of the government’s handling of severe floods, renewed tensions with Cambodia in December 2025 helped redirect public attention and rally nationalist sentiment. The escalation of conflict thus carried domestic political utility, reframing territorial firmness as a defence of national dignity. At the same time, the crisis also strengthened the Thai military’s informal authority over governmental decisions in border regions. Civilian leaders may negotiate ceasefires, but their durability depends on military commanders, who exercised emergency powers during the July 2025 clashes. This civil–military imbalance limits the stabilizing effect of judicial solutions.

Submitting the dispute to the Court also carries strategic risks for Bangkok. A new ruling could render contested areas unambiguously Cambodian under international law, eliminating space for informal arrangements or joint administration. Maintaining ambiguity, by contrast, allows Thailand to limit domestic backlash while preserving diplomatic and military flexibility. Given its military superiority, reliance on strategic leverage may appear more advantageous than legal adjudication.

For Cambodia, by contrast, the Court represents a strategic equalizer. International litigation reframes the dispute as one of legal compliance rather than military rivalry, mobilizing diplomatic support and offsetting Phnom Penh’s military disadvantage. The ICJ thus becomes not merely a legal forum but a tool within asymmetric power politics.

Domestic pressures and strategic calculations, therefore, reduce the likelihood that judicial authority alone can produce lasting peace. Some observers also point to the limits of the Court’s earlier decisions. While the ICJ clarified sovereignty over Preah Vihear and its immediate vicinity, it did not fully delimit the 817-kilometre frontier separating the two states. Although attention has focused on the temple because of its symbolic importance, clashes in 2025 erupted in multiple contested zones beyond the site, particularly in elevated terrain and strategic positions that were never conclusively demarcated. These residual ambiguities continue to generate friction: where the boundary is unclear, competing patrol routes and military positioning can quickly escalate into confrontation.

A useful contrast is provided by the 1994 ICJ ruling in the Libya–Chad territorial dispute. Like Thailand and Cambodia, the dispute drew on colonial-era cartography and competing interpretations of historical agreements. In 1973, Libya occupied the Aouzou Strip, of which Chad regained control in 1987 after armed conflict, and both decided to bring the case to the ICJ in 1990.

In 1994, the ICJ awarded the disputed territory to Chad, a decision Libya accepted, leading to the peaceful withdrawal of its forces. The ruling is often cited as a rare example of international adjudication contributing directly to the resolution of a territorial conflict. While multiple contextual factors explain this outcome, several key differences distinguish it from the Thailand–Cambodia case.

First, the 1994 judgment defined the frontier comprehensively and with precision, leaving little room for ambiguity. By contrast, the Preah Vihear rulings maintained ambiguity by leaving unresolved areas where tensions periodically reignite.

Second, both Libya and Chad consented to adjudication with the shared objective of ending a costly war. After years of direct military confrontation, continued conflict offered diminishing strategic returns. In such circumstances, compliance became rational. In Thailand and Cambodia, by contrast, clashes remain limited in scope and cost. They do not amount to full-scale war, reducing the urgency of a definitive settlement. Moreover, in Thailand, periodic escalation can serve domestic political purposes, mobilize nationalist support and reinforce the military’s influence.

Third, implementation in the Libya–Chad case was structured and externally supported. Libya’s withdrawal was monitored by the United Nations Aouzou Strip Observer Group, and the process unfolded within a context of broader international pressure, including sanctions. Judicial settlement was thus embedded in diplomatic enforcement mechanisms. No comparable monitoring or enforcement framework exists along the Thai–Cambodian border. Finally, although the Aouzou Strip was strategic and resource-rich, it did not carry the deep symbolic and civilizational significance that the Preah Vihear temple holds. The lower nationalist salience reduced the domestic political cost of compliance.

Taken together, these differences illustrate a broader point: ICJ rulings are most effective when legal clarity aligns with political incentives, implementation is supported by monitoring mechanisms, and the disputed territory does not serve as a focal point for nationalist mobilization. The Thailand–Cambodia dispute exposes the limits of international justice when law collides with politics. The ICJ clarified sovereignty and offered a path to de-escalation, yet nationalist pressures, domestic incentives, and military influence continue to drive confrontation. Where ambiguity serves strategic interests, and compliance carries political costs, legal clarity alone cannot secure peace. Courts can draw borders, but only politics determines whether they hold.

Edited by Stellar Zhang

Featured image: Photo of the ICJ by Hassan Anayi is licensed under the Unsplash License.