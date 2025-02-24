The Problematic “Quick Fix” to the Canadian Mental Health Crisis

In 2021, 123 million prescriptions used to treat mental health disorders were dispensed in Canadian pharmacies. This staggering figure represents a 4 per cent increase in psychiatric medication prescriptions between 2019 and 2020 and a further 3.4 per cent rise in 2021. At the same time, mental health disorders in Canada have surged, with one in five Canadians reporting experiencing mental health issues. In response, prescriptions for psychiatric medications have significantly increased. However, the overprescription of medications is not a solution to Canada’s mental health crisis. More must be done to help those struggling.

Among all drug categories in Canada, antidepressants have the highest prescription volume. In 2021, 64 million antidepressant prescriptions and 25 million anti-anxiety prescriptions were filled. ADHD prescriptions are also on the rise, increasing by 12.4 per cent in 2021 to reach 10 million. Meanwhile, one in ten Canadians has a prescription for benzodiazepines, commonly used to treat anxiety. Clearly, mental health medications are being prescribed at an alarming rate across the country.

The overprescription of psychiatric medications has become a broader issue across Canada. In Quebec, doctors are facing increased scrutiny over the overprescription of benzodiazepines. A CBC investigation published in February 2024 revealed that 12 patients were prescribed the drug without being properly warned about its potential side effects. Many were unaware that withdrawal symptoms could be life-changing and difficult to overcome. Benzodiazepines cause physical dependence, and withdrawal can result in serious physical and mental health complications. Following the report, Quebec’s College of Physicians announced it would more strongly investigate doctors who overprescribe benzodiazepines.

In Ontario, Dr. Peggy Richter, Director of Sunnybrook Hospital’s Clinic for OCD and Related Disorders in Toronto, has also raised concern about the misprescription of anti-anxiety medications. Richter noted that “a lot of people do get prescriptions for benzodiazepines through lack of understanding and often, misdiagnosis.” As the CBC investigation highlighted, anti-anxiety medications are highly addictive, with dependency issues emerging after just weeks of use.

Given the risks associated with psychiatric medications, why are they being so heavily prescribed across Canada? One would assume that doctors would seek to avoid creating dependency issues and instead favour more holistic approaches. However, the reality is that reliance on medication to treat mental health issues is, in part, a result of limited resources for mental health care. Canada has only about 13 psychiatrists for every 10,000 people–an insufficient number to meet the needs of the one in five Canadians struggling with mental health issues.

The COVID-19 pandemic worsened the mental health crisis, leading to a surge in outpatient and emergency department visits for Canadians under 18. During this period, rates of loneliness, anxiety, and depression rose sharply. Faced with stark shortages in mental health resources, doctors have increasingly turned to medications as a quick fix to meet the growing demand for care.

The ramifications of increased mental health issues among youth have resulted in more demands for mental health assistance in universities. Yet, universities are also struggling with shortages of medical care, falling victim to the overprescription of medication.

The prevalence of this issue was revealed to me in an interview with a 19-year-old McGill University student who wishes to remain anonymous. At McGill University, a 19-year-old patient sought a diagnosis for her mental health concerns. After months of being on the waitlist, she finally secured an appointment with a psychiatrist at the McGill clinic. Within an hour, she was prescribed an SSRI and norepinephrine for anxiety. This alarmed her, as she had not gone to the McGill clinic with the intention of receiving a prescription, but rather a proper assessment. Yet it was the first solution offered. In her case, medication appeared to be the default option–an easier fix than therapy and provided without a formal diagnosis.

Medication alone is not considered the optimal solution to mental health issues, particularly given its side effects and risk of dependency. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), on the other hand, has been proven to be a highly effective and long-lasting means of treating mental health disorders. Among all available treatment options for anxiety, CBT has shown the greatest success. most effective. Yet, for patients like the McGill student mentioned earlier, access to CBT remains limited as it is rarely offered through McGill –or other Canadian universities in that case.

For depression, therapy has been shown to be just as effective as antidepressant medication. Unlike medications, which can lead to lifelong reliance, therapy reduces the risk of relapse even after treatment ends. When antidepressants are combined with therapy, 80 per cent of patients did not experience a recurrence. In contrast, when medication was used alone, only 57 per cent avoided relapse.

So, what can be done to truly support Canadians struggling with mental health disorders? Change is needed to reduce the misprescription and overprescription of psychiatric medications. One way to do this is integrating therapy alongside medication rather than relying on prescriptions alone. Additionally, Canada must work to expand its workforce of psychiatrists and mental health professionals to meet the growing demand for mental health care across the country.

Stronger regulations can also help limit the overprescription of medication. Alberta and Nova Scotia have already introduced restrictions on benzodiazepine dosage prescriptions. Similar measures should be adopted in other provinces. Physicians must also be encouraged to explore alternative treatments and ensure patients are fully informed of the potential side effects of psychiatric medication.

Misprescribing mental health medication is too often overlooked, yet it should be treated with the same urgency as an incorrect prescription for a physical condition. The overprescription of medications is not a real solution to the mental health crisis; it is a misplaced band-aid– a temporary and, at times, ineffective solution that fails to address the root causes of the issue. Canada must move away from medication as a quick fix and instead provide the necessary holistic resources for meaningful and lasting support.

Featured image: “Free 3D Illustration Of A Mental Health Conceptual Image By Quince Media 05” by Quince Media licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International.

Edited by Alexandra Agosta-Lyon.