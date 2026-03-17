The Unraveling of Brazil’s Soy Moratorium Imperils the Amazon

Brazil produces around 40 per cent of the global soy crop. It represents a profitable industry for Brazil’s economy, but one that is heavily reliant on a key global natural resource: the Amazon rainforest. In 2006, Greenpeace exposed how soy sold on the international market as “animal feed” (ultimately supplying major supermarket or fast food chains) was being grown on recently deforested land. Following this concerning discovery, the soy industry came together and drafted the Amazon Soy Moratorium (ASM). Brazil’s largest soy producers adhere to this pledge, which serves to assure consumers that harvested soy was not grown on rainforest-cleared land. Greenpeace described the moratorium as a “groundbreaking agreement that halted the expansion of soy [production] onto newly deforested land in the Amazon.” The market-based mechanism proved very effective and was compatible with the Brazilian soy industry; the percentage of soy fields created by clearing primary rainforest has dropped from 30 to less than 4 per cent, while soy production has tripled. This moratorium, however, was an agreement made among farmers, producers, agribusiness companies and civil society organizations. As it is not binding in legislation, its efficacy is vulnerable to the desires of the members of the industry.

In January 2026, the state of Mato Grosso—Brazil’s largest soy producer—enacted a law that restricts any tax or land benefits to companies that choose to participate in voluntary environmental agreements that go beyond federal environmental legislation. This distinction includes the elective soy moratorium. Subsequently, the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries (ABIOVE), which incorporates the largest soybean traders in Brazil, announced their withdrawal from the soy moratorium. This new law penalized companies that sought to exceed legally mandated environmental targets, thereby undermining incentives for corporate environmental leadership and voluntary environmental commitments.

The concerning situation is exacerbated by mounting environmental risk that has intensified since Mato Grosso state’s decision weakened the soy moratorium. The policy shift came at a critical moment, as the Amazon is approaching a tipping point beyond which the rainforest may no longer be able to sustain its abundant ecosystems. The Amazon Environmental Research Institute estimated that dissolving the pledge could increase deforestation by 30 percent by 2045. This would undo years of progress in forest conservation and undermine the environmental protection achieved under the moratorium’s clauses. This setback is concrete: given Brazil’s central role in the global food supply, accelerating deforestation further could pose risks to global food security.

Alongside the environmental risks, the consequences of this new law are shaped by social determinants. The withdrawal of the moratorium signals a broader social turning point, exposing the structural tensions within Brazil that often privilege extraction and agribusiness over human rights and local communities. This environmental rollback carries a serious human cost, intensifying social vulnerability among Brazil’s diverse communities. The country’s economic growth relies heavily on its export-focused model; the harm caused by this design becomes particularly visible on Indigenous lands. Indigenous territory acts as a natural barrier to deforestation, but under Brazil’s policies—fundamentally structured around extractive and exploitative tendencies such as land grabbing or illegal logging for soy farming—they remain vulnerable. The government has consistently framed Indigenous peoples and lands as obstacles to development, legitimizing their exploitation and advancing Brazil’s institutionalization of violence.

It is crucial to understand the role of global markets in sustaining this export-driven agricultural expansion to fully grasp the social and environmental consequences of this decision. This policy reflects a pattern of legitimizing resource extraction due to the persistent demand from global actors such as China, which recently accounted for three-quarters of Brazil’s soy exports. European livestock production is also heavily dependent on imported soy, further driving soy expansion in Brazil. This global demand demonstrates the direct connection between global market consumption and mounting environmental pressures in the Amazon. As soy demand continues to grow, the incentive for continued agricultural expansion does too; critically, this increase is at the expense of environmental protection.

The erosion of the soy moratorium sets a dangerous precedent beyond Brazil’s crucial export industry. Companies may now be inclined to comply only with minimum requirements, rather than aim to promote stronger protections or commitments. This problem became apparent in December 2025: in anticipation of the ABIOVE withdrawal, major firms, including COFCO and Bunge, removed any references to the impact of the soy moratorium on their websites. Such decisions illustrate how corporate actors are beginning to quietly lower environmental standards, reshaping supply chain expectations.

For nearly two decades, the soy moratorium has functioned as a key monitoring mechanism in Brazil’s soy production industry. As its influence decreases, monitoring firm accountability becomes more difficult and increasingly becomes a threat to global investors and their reputations. Global markets must continue to be held accountable for the environments in which they operate, and the associated protection mechanisms.

Ultimately, the weakening of the soy moratorium highlights an alarming reality of interlinked environmental governance, Indigenous rights and global market dynamics in Brazil. As the country’s current development model remains tied to exploitative policies and extraction, these forces—amplified by international demand for soy—continue to shape the future of the Amazon by leaving its ecosystems and local communities increasingly vulnerable.

Edited by Chloe Nairne

Featured image: “Central Brazil savannas soybean producing areas” by Coordenação-Geral de Observação da Terra/INPE is licensed under CC BY 2.0.