Wagner Out, Africa Corps In: Russia’s Golden Mask in Mali

Wagner may have left the stage, but Russia still runs the show. When the mercenary group withdrew from Mali on June 6, 2025, its exit was more cosmetic than strategic. Within days, Russia’s state-backed Africa Corps stepped in. What looked like a change in uniforms was, in fact, a deliberate deepening of Moscow’s foothold in West Africa. Through security deals, Russia extracts resources, funds its war in Ukraine, and cloaks its ambitions in anti-colonial rhetoric. Mali is the ideal entry point: a state weakened by conflict, abandoned by the West, and hungry for new allies. Understanding how it got there is key to grasping Russia’s wider gambit.

In 2012, Mali was plunged into a crisis. Tuareg rebels launched an insurgency in the north, demanding an independent state of Azawad. A coup d’état in Bamako soon followed, further weakening the central government and opening the door for jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda to seize control of key cities.

In response, international forces began to intervene with France’s Operation Barkhane and the UN’s MINUSMA mission to counter these Islamist militants. Yet, what was meant to bring stability deepened resentment among Malians. By 2022, France had pulled its 2,400 troops from Mali, and the UN ended its peacekeeping mandate the following year, withdrawing 12,000 personnel.

While the West insisted on elections, civilian rule, and constitutional order, Wagner offered what strongmen wanted: security without interference. Mali’s junta leader, Colonel Goïta, pragmatically turned to Russian mercenaries, as Moscow capitalized on Western retreat and failure.

For Russia, Mali fits a broader strategy of filling the void left by the West. Isolated after the annexation of Crimea and under sanctions, Moscow turned to states like Libya and the Central African Republic to build partnerships outside the Western sphere.

Following Wagner’s mutiny and the death of its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin in 2023, the Kremlin moved quickly to reorganize its operations in Africa. Determined to preserve and expand on the strategic gains Wagner had secured on the ground, Moscow has since absorbed 70-80 percent of Wagner’s personnel into the newly established Africa Corps.

While many of the fighters are the same, the structure they now serve under is very different. Wagner operated as a private and largely independent actor, giving the Kremlin plausible deniability for its battlefield atrocities, civilian purges, and looting, while fighting directly alongside local troops. Africa Corps, in contrast, is now a formal unit under the Russian Ministry of Defence and the military intelligence agency (GRU). Rather than direct combat roles, Africa Corps focuses more on training local forces, advising, and protecting key facilities.

This shift from a shadowy mercenary group to an overt state-run force signals Russia’s intention to consolidate its influence. Losing plausible deniability is the trade-off: Moscow now owns the risks but gains tighter control, clearer oversight and a more permanent stake in the region.

Russia’s deeper bet in Mali is about what lies beneath it: gold. With Western sanctions choking its access to global markets, Mali offers a convenient loophole. Mali’s gold exports remain untouched by Western sanctions, enabling Russia to legally export them, rebrand them as ‘clean,’ and move them through offshore networks in Dubai and Turkey. This launders the profits and bypasses the SWIFT system, giving Moscow a steady flow of hard currency.

This revenue stream is critical. Branded as “blood gold,” the profits not only sustain Africa Corps operations in Mali but also directly feed Putin’s war chest—funding the war in Ukraine and helping Russia sidestep Western financial pressure. Mali alone adds $800-1,000 million USD a year to the coffers. Together with Sudan and the Central African Republic, this totals $2.5-3.5 billion USD annually.

By shifting from Wagner to Africa Corps, Moscow is tightening its grip on this system. On paper, Mali’s mines remain locally owned, yet in practice, they answer to the Kremlin. In exchange for security guarantees, Bamako has ceded economic sovereignty, enabling Moscow to transform African gold into a geopolitical weapon. Ultimately, Russia reaps the greatest reward: a steady stream of untraceable funds to pursue its strategic ambitions.

However, access to resources alone is insufficient. Russia runs well-oiled propaganda and disinformation campaigns to win local support, cast itself as a legitimate partner, and expand its global reach.

In Mali, Russia paints itself as an anti-colonial ally by invoking Cold War-era support for African liberation and emphasizing its non colonial past. This narrative exploits genuine historical grievances while masking Moscow’s own resource-driven agenda—an irony that often goes unchallenged. To cement this image and reshape alliances, Russia weaponizes disinformation: inflating anti-French sentiment, framing the West as destabilizing, and promoting pro-Kremlin viewpoints. In an information-poor environment, these messages spread unchecked, building soft-power influence and sidelining the West.

With the exit of Wagner, Russia sought to distance itself from the group’s notorious reputation. Under Wagner, the Internet Research Agency, troll farms, and local influencers stoked rumours as part of a tactical, short-term propaganda effort tied to battlefield objectives. For example, in 2022, Wagner operatives planted false evidence and used Russian-linked social media to accuse French troops of killing civilians in Gossi.

While Africa Corps continued some of Wagner’s tactics, it has expanded into an overt soft-power offensive. Through programs like the African Initiative and open partnerships with Russia Today, Moscow opened a journalism school in Bamako in 2024. It also produces pro-Kremlin radio shows and sponsors community events that frame Russia as a reliable anti-colonial partner. By embedding its narrative into local media and civil society, Russia enhances its credibility, secures long-term influence, and legitimizes its presence, transforming once-covert influence operations into a durable, institutionalized propaganda machine.

Russia’s presence in Mali is part of a broader political project to construct a multipolar world. In realist terms, this means several major powers competing for influence, drawing smaller states into their spheres of influence. But for the Kremlin, it’s an ideological mission. Russia wants to cast itself as a sovereign great power standing at the forefront of a civilizational struggle: the self-appointed defender of ‘traditional societies’ resisting the West’s ‘globalist,’ and ‘colonial’ order and values.

Africa is central to this vision. At the second Russia-Africa Summit in 2023, Putin hailed the continent as a rising pole in this imagined ‘world majority.’ Yet, Moscow also claims to be Africa’s indispensable partner in standing up to Western neocolonialism. This is where Russia’s multipolarity merges with a selective reading of Pan-Africanism, twisting ideas of sovereignty and anti-colonial solidarity into a moral cover for its presence in Mali.

The Kremlin recasts its expanding footprint as an alliance for African self-determination, while exploiting local grievances to push out the West and bankroll its wars. This is a revival of Cold War tactics, only now updated with state-run forces like Africa Corps and disinformation campaigns. Moscow’s messianic multipolarity is raw geopolitics with a moral mask. The uniforms may have changed, but the game is the same. The real question now is whether the world is willing or able to call the bluff.

Edited by Aviya Krauss

Featured Image: “Malian special forces soldiers participate in combat reload drills at Loumbila, Burkina Faso, Feb. 16, 2019” by Spc. Peter Seidler, US Army is in the public domain.