With Burkina Faso’s Ban Political Parties, Has President Traoré Turned His Back on Pan-Africanism?

On January 29, 2026, Burkina Faso’s military approved a decree that dissolved all political parties as a plan to “rebuild the state,” after what officials described as multiparty politics dividing the nation. They were able to do this through the Council of Ministers, the executive body that issues state policy. Interim President Captain Ibrahim Traoré, widely portrayed as a pan-Africanist and anti-imperialist leader, framed this decision and his broader leadership as a struggle for Burkinabé sovereignty and national dignity. But this decision seems to conflict with his very doctrine: can an ideology historically rooted in popular mobilization and political participation coexist with the suspension of pluralist politics? Or does it reflect a modernization-theory narrative that authoritarian consolidation must come before democratic politics?

The decree was issued during an exceptionally unstable political environment. Burkina Faso has experienced multiple coups since 2022, which ultimately culminated in Traoré’s takeover later that year. However, continued tensions within the armed forces, including a reported attempted assassination attempt on Traoré in early January, have reinforced his junta’s perception of fragility within their ranks. At the same time, a severe security crisis looms over the state: jihadist insurgencies linked to both al-Qaeda and the Islamic State control large swaths of rural areas. Millions of civilians have been displaced due to waning government authority outside the major city centres.

Within this context, Traoré and the junta argue that political parties worsen factionalism and weaken efforts to rebuild the state by prioritizing platform politics over national cohesion. He frames the dissolution of nearly 100 registered political parties, 15 of which were represented in parliament, not as an ideological repression but as an emergency measure to restore unity. To his credit, this rationale frames the decree as a mechanism of state preservation rather than junta power consolidation.

The central irony is that Traoré’s legitimacy rests heavily on symbolism. Both supporters of his rule and international observers frequently compare him to Thomas Sankara, the 1980s Burkinabé revolutionary leader known as the “African Che Guevara” and remembered for his anti-imperialism, social equality policies, and mass political mobilization. Traoré adopts a similar rhetoric, striving towards sovereignty from foreign influence, economic self-reliance, and Burkina Faso’s national dignity. Within Pan-Africanist thought, however, these goals have always been historically inseparable from popular participation: only a country’s broad political consciousness and widespread civic organization and accountability can form the basis of collective liberation.

Regardless of the comparisons between the two, there is a stark contradiction between Sankara and Traoré’s authority. Sankara’s radical reforms concerning economic self-reliance, women’s rights, and anti-corruption all served to mobilize citizens into political life; yet Traoré’s dissolution of political parties removes institutional channels through which citizens can contest power. Though the state claims that a multiparty system contributed to widespread dysfunction, unity without participation is more akin to obedience. Traoré’s policies shift a supposed Pan-Africanism from participatory politics to a liberation decided from above, not exercised from below.

Despite this discrepancy, Traoré’s actions can be understood within a recognizable theoretical framework: modernization theory, which argues that the streamlined political order and administrative capacity found in authoritarian regimes must precede democratization. In fragile states such as Burkina Faso, partisan conflict and unrestricted media can worsen elite rivalry before any stable institutions exist. Through this theory, authoritarian consolidation under Traoré is a temporary measure towards the nation’s national recovery.

In the case of Burkina Faso, it is intuitively appealing to look to the government’s territorial loss and mass displacement as evidence of its limited bureaucratic reach. Democratic elections could reward short-term populism, and a multiparty system can fragment military authority during a security emergency. By contrast, a centralized regime can pursue long-term economic and military planning by avoiding the electoral cycles that can impede structural reforms.

But history complicates this supposed theoretical coherence. Postcolonial governments across the Global South have often justified one-party rule with the same development-first logic, achieving initial stability but rarely restoring full political openness to the people afterwards. Institutional path dependency is a large concern in these cases, with emergency authority becoming a permanent, iron-fisted rule.

Indeed, in Burkina Faso, the dissolution of parties has drawn criticism from Burkinese activists precisely because it happened alongside a larger narrowing of political mobility. Since the 2022 coup, the junta has postponed elections, dismantled many key electoral institutions, and tried to restrict the opposition’s activity—all of which are steps activists argue target civic participation instead of wartime mobilization. Though historically, progressive Burkinabé politics (especially under Thomas Sankara) linked national unity to political participation, Traoré seems to envision sovereignty from foreign influence only, without popular agency and dignity.

The government maintains that the multiparty system “foster[ed] division” and justifies their abolition as necessary for security. But critics note that parties historically have structured ideological directions in the country, from the Sankarist socialist movements to modern-day leftist organizations, all of which provide institutional channels for necessary dissent. Political activists argue that dissolving parties undermines the very foundation of the state Traoré seeks to build. Pluralism is a practical mechanism that Pan-African thought treats as essential, through which the opposition can expose policy failures, and people can channel their grievances into institutions. If citizens cannot organize independently, “the people” that Traoré seeks to liberate become nothing more than a figurative category, merely invoked by the state to further authoritarian consolidation.

This decree, which claims unity and liberation from domination, cannot simultaneously weaken the mechanisms through which citizens exercise self-determination and call itself Pan-Africanist. Traoré’s state-building efforts risk narrowing anti-imperial sentiment into mere independence in form, not in practice.

The debate surrounding Burkina Faso’s new decree ultimately relies on two competing conceptions of anti-imperialism and Pan-Africanism. One thinks in terms of pragmatism and sovereignty: in a world hierarchy of unequal military and economic power, states must first secure autonomy, which is more easily done in authoritarian and coercive regimes. From this perspective, Traoré’s policies represent adaptation before democracy becomes possible—in Machiavellian terms, stability is the precondition to freedom.

However, the alternative interpretation sees Pan-Africanism as inseparable from popular political power. Historical anti-colonial movements have always derived legitimacy from mass political mobilization, through strikes, civic associations, and the like. Ultimately, relying solely on nationalist leadership and abolishing parties weakens the people’s social foundation that provides their consent-based legitimacy. Through his repressive actions, Traoré may be falling into the trap of rejecting foreign influence and hierarchy while, ironically, implementing authoritarian reforms domestically.

Edited by Maisie Minnick

Feature Image: “President of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traoré” by Agência RIA Novosti is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0.