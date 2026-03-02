With Journalism’s Shift to the Creator Economy Comes the End of Shared Facts

In towns and cities across North America, the lights are going out in newsrooms. Coverage from local news outlets has been steadily declining, with the very civic function of journalism at risk. Fragmented and unchecked, information environments are increasingly leaving communities uninformed and isolated.

When the internet gutted the traditional advertising model, companies like Google, Meta, Apple and Amazon—dubbed the “four horsemen of the apocalypse”—captured the majority of digital revenue and news consumption, leaving many local newspapers unable to sustain newsroom staff or invest in reporting capacity. The result has been a steady decline in the volume and quality of coverage, shrinking audience trust and engagement, which in turn further accelerates revenue loss. Consolidation has only intensified this spiral, with chains merging or shuttering community papers entirely, leaving entire regions without a functioning newsroom. Meanwhile, platforms siphon revenue from legacy media, profiting from content they did not finance. In many ways, it is a perfect model for them—regardless of the damage left behind.

For readers, consequent slower publishing cycles and increasingly rigid newspaper paywalls have pushed them towards faster, more accessible digital platforms. For reporters, a turbulent industry marked by layoffs and shrinking newsrooms makes the promise of traffic, independence, and direct audience appeal. In the United States, half of all newspaper readers and half of newspaper journalists have disappeared in just 15 years, with circulation plunging by 55 million and newsrooms shedding 36,000 positions between 2004 and 2019. It’s no surprise, then, that one platform, especially Substack, positions itself as the remedy for journalism’s collapse, offering writers subscription-based autonomy and editorial freedom, an enticing prospect for freelancers who rarely see stable income from legacy outlets. The company has even launched a $1 million USD local news initiative, Substack Local, offering stipends of up to $100,000 USD, to entice reporters to cover their hometowns on the platform—an indicator that Substack recognizes the widening gap in civic information.

This effort exposes the limits of the creator economy itself. A handful of funded newsletters by individual authors cannot replicate the broad, routine, and institutionalized reporting capacity of a newsroom, nor can they counteract the platform dynamics that reward personality-driven content over sustained civic coverage. Meanwhile, short-form creators on X, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram have stepped into the void as de facto local “explainers,” offering fast, digestible content untethered from traditional reporting norms. For individual writers, the model is indeed liberating. Yet for journalism and democracy as a whole, it marks a profound shift in priorities and identity.

Legacy newsrooms once organized themselves around a civic mission: to gather facts, verify them, submit them to editorial scrutiny, and remain answerable to the communities they served. The creator-economy model rewires those incentives entirely. Writers operating on platforms must orient themselves toward audience demand, algorithmic visibility, and subscription growth. The logic becomes transactional: produce what readers want so they will pay. The rise of the news-influencer reflects a distribution system where platform mechanics reward personality, speed, and voice over reporting. In a landscape built on revenue retention and personal branding, journalist Mark Stenberg observes that “a for-profit model means everything comes at a price, including knowledge,” and the pieces that flourish are those that provoke, polarize, or cultivate loyalty.

Digital platforms frequently personalize information flows, tailoring algorithms based on a user’s interests, habits, and emotional patterns to encourage engagement and ad spending. In the process, many communities have lost the civic knowledge that once anchored public life: city budgets, school board disputes, municipal politics, zoning battles, court rulings, and oversight accountability. This loss is especially stark in places like northeastern British Columbia, where the closure of long-standing papers such as the Alaska Highway News and Fort Nelson News left the region relying on a single biweekly publication to cover a vast and politically distinct area. Rural regions, which already face weaker broadband access, thinner media markets, and greater geographic isolation, feel these gaps more sharply than urban centres. Studies have found that local outlets more often prioritize ethnic and minority communities and are better at distinguishing critical informational needs. Global headlines and high-drama commentary crowd out the unglamorous municipal reporting that actually shapes daily life. The result is an unstable democratic landscape where people view the global political chaos as if it were their community’s reality. Yet it is precisely these small, local moments of scrutiny and transparency that build trust in neighbours, in institutions, and in the idea of community itself.

In places where these news deserts form, the civic consequences are substantial. Without a trusted local outlet to contextualize events or correct falsehoods, misinformation spreads quickly and goes unchecked—creating an information disorder that decays the foundations of civic life. In the absence of shared, credible reporting, residents can become more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and rumour-based narratives, which erode trust in institutions and sharpen ideological divides. Research shows that when reliable local news disappears, communities face lower civic engagement, rising corruption, and an information vacuum that is easily filled by hyperpartisan or misleading sources.

Misinformation also accelerates civic erosion, especially among younger citizens, contributing to declining turnout and political disengagement as people lose trust and clarity about their influence in democratic processes. In this gap, nationalized news and algorithm-boosted commentary rush in, reframing neighbourhood concerns through the lens of US culture wars or partisan spectacle, until politics begins to feel like something happening only in Washington or Ottawa, rather than at a city council meeting only 10 minutes away.

Civil society groups, policy experts, and nonprofit newsrooms are experimenting with fixes, but the scale of the problem far outpaces the patchwork solutions currently in play. A handful of local start-ups cannot compensate for hundreds of shuttered community papers, nor can volunteers consistently provide the professional oversight that civic accountability requires.

The Canadian government has attempted to intervene through the Online News Act (Bill C-18). The legislation creates a bargaining framework requiring major digital platforms to negotiate compensation with eligible Canadian news publishers when their content is carried or indexed. In theory, the legislation attempts to rebalance power between platforms and publishers and stabilize revenue flows.

However, the challenge is not only compensating publishers; it is ensuring that citizens can access trustworthy information at all. While Bill C-18 may restore some leverage in negotiating compensation, its effects have exposed how little leverage governments hold in a platform-dominated environment. Rather than negotiate, Meta responded by blocking certain news from Canadians entirely, preventing users from viewing, sharing, or even searching for articles from legitimate publications. Google initially threatened similar restrictions, reaching an agreement with Ottawa. In emergencies, from wildfires to elections, Canadian officials have openly warned that these blocks undermine public safety and sever access to trusted information channels.

By removing credible news from the platforms where most Canadians discover information, the law has pushed users toward unverified, lower-quality alternatives that remain accessible. The fallout has been clearest in rural areas, where outlets like New Brunswick’s River Valley Sun saw their audience collapse after Meta’s ban, cutting off the visibility and revenue they relied on to cover courts, councils, and community events. What was meant to protect journalism instead reveals the fragility of the entire information ecosystem, a public sphere now dependent on private platforms that can erase news with a single corporate decision.

Canada does not merely need more content; it needs an information system capable of explaining itself to the people who live within it. Policy interventions need to be generational, combining tactical measures with long-term, costlier structural reforms. Journalism is not just breaking down as an industry; it is breaking down as a civic institution. Individualized, personality-driven, algorithmically rewarded media is not designed for democracy’s needs.

Edited by Shumyle Eman Shahid

Featured image: Photo by Codizlla Swiss is licensed under the Unsplash License.