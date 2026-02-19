Zohran Mamdani’s Well-Worn Path for Revitalizing America’s Grassroots Left

On November 4, 2025, New York City elected its first Muslim and South Asian mayor. Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, won the most votes of any mayor since the 1960s and is now the city’s youngest mayor in over a century. Despite entering the race as a virtually unknown state representative, Mamdani managed to catapult to national stardom with his youthful campaign design, flashy social media accounts, massive volunteer operation, and his cogent affordability message. Across New York City, the message from Mamdani and his campaign was straightforward and consistent: freeze rent, make buses fast and free, and provide universal childcare. Affordability, affordability, and affordability for the everyday New Yorker, paid for by New York’s wealthiest people and corporations.

Though Mamdani’s campaign’s laser focus on affordability is inherently populist, his particular policy approach is indisputably left-wing. Unlike President Trump, who also relies on populist rhetoric, Mamdani did not push a reactionary, exclusive populist message, but instead united people across America’s largest metropolis on kitchen table issues. This message resonated far and wide in New York and nationally, tapping into widespread dissatisfaction with the Democratic party, dislike of the ultra-wealthy, and anxiety about the prohibitive cost of living. Mamdani is far from becoming the next leader of the Democratic Party, but his emergence in this tumultuous time for Democratic identity and strategy has amplified the salience of his ideas and remarkable campaign operation.

Mamdani’s campaign was exemplary in many ways, but the most significant was its unprecedented volunteer engagement, which enabled a staggeringly large voter contact operation. More than 100,000 volunteers, many of them young people, knocked on over three million doors in a city of around 5.3 million registered voters, numbers unseen in any recent campaigns. The mobilization of young people was particularly impressive in an environment where young people feel increasingly disenchanted with politics. The campaign took a truly grassroots approach, soliciting feedback and ideas from volunteers and actively incorporating it into their work, unlike the vast majority of campaigns that dictate policy top-down to volunteers and voters—such as that of Mamdani’s rival, Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani’s campaign used field leads and apartment units turned into staging sites as canvassing locations. The campaign harnessed supporters’ energy and excitement into concrete volunteer action, which, in turn, made the massive field operation possible.

The campaign also took a different approach to voter engagement. In off-year elections—years without federal elections—especially in party primaries, campaigns tend to target so-called “triple prime voters,” meaning those who have voted in the last three primary elections. This entrenches the influence of already-engaged voters and disregards those who may feel disenchanted with the system. In recognizing this overlooked opportunity, the Mamdani campaign made a specific effort to target disengaged low-propensity voters, seeking to bring them into the political process. As a result, new voter registration skyrocketed before the June primary, nearly 12 times the previous election’s level. A non-negligible number of 2024 Trump voters flipped to support Mamdani, mostly in communities that had previously been Democratic strongholds before the erosion of Democratic support in 2024.

Mamdani’s campaign has been heralded for its out-of-the-box creativity, but it draws from a long tradition of left-wing grassroots American invigoration. In his mayoral victory speech, Mamdani began by quoting famed American socialist and five-time presidential candidate Eugene V. Debs. Debs was a stalwart union organizer, a renowned orator and an unapologetic anti-war activist. He was arrested and convicted for sedition after he publicly encouraged Americans to resist the draft for World War I. While Debs did not make a populist appeal like Mamdani’s affordability pitch, Mamdani echoes his firm commitment to socialism, union solidarity, strong oratorical skills, and opposition to unpopular wars.

Mamdani has remained adamant in his democratic socialist identity, even when it may have been more politically expedient to discard this somewhat unpopular framework. He earned endorsements from other socialist political heavyweights, including Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Like Debs, Mamdani has maintained a firm stance against controversial wars, particularly by opposing the war in Gaza and harshly criticizing the Israeli government, even as many warned that it could lose him pro-Israel Jewish voters. This staidness has served him in two ways: first, it lent him support from the many younger Democratic voters who similarly oppose the war, and second, it showed that he would not bend on his core humanitarian beliefs, even if they threatened his political aims.

Long before Mamdani ran for mayor, he demonstrated his solidarity with New York’s workers. In 2021, he went on a 15-day hunger strike with New York taxi drivers who were being crushed by debt, which won taxi drivers debt caps that alleviated overwhelming burdens on their lives. Mamdani, despite not being working class himself, exhibited his unwavering commitment to standing with working people by putting his body on the line alongside the taxi drivers. Mamdani’s 2021 solidarity earned him copious early support from taxi drivers, and more broadly demonstrated to the working people of New York that he is truly their ally and will look out for them.

In his mayoral acceptance speech, Mamdani also referenced New York City Mayor Fiorello La Guardia, emphasizing his attention to kitchen-table issues. La Guardia, who led the city from 1934 to 1946 during the Great Depression, focused on extensive public investment, affordability, and limiting the power of the elite political machine. La Guardia was multilingual and spoke English, Italian, Yiddish, German, and Croatian, which he leveraged in elections. Similarly, Mamdani has emphasized affordability and is staunchly opposed to the party elite. His major opponent, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, epitomized the very wealthy party elite that Mamdani sees as roadblocks to progress. Mamdani speaks English, Arabic, Bangla, Hindi, Luganda, Spanish, and Urdu, and has used these skills to his political advantage, releasing ads in various languages in a seemingly successful attempt to reach a wide range of communities. This focus on cost of living through a multilingual outreach strategy included more voters in the conversation and brought them to Mamdani’s side.

In recent American history, few Democratic leaders have inspired as broadly as former President Barack Obama. In 2008, Obama’s campaign focused on registering new voters, as well as mobilizing Americans, especially young people, with a message of hope and change. Obama is also renowned for his eloquent and galvanizing speeches, as well as his novel use of the internet and digital media. Mamdani has excelled in activating young voters, registering new voters, and utilizing social media to get his message out. While Obama did not endorse Mamdani, he lauded Mamdani’s campaign strategy and offered future support. Overall, Mamdani’s campaign, like Obama’s campaign, has been driven by the same underlying theme: together, we can make our home a better place for everyone to live. Mamdani is not a social media flash-in-the-pan but rather another in a storied line of left-wing politicians who excel at activating everyday people.

Some have criticized Mamdani for his populist approach, arguing that he is using the same affordability-focused playbook as Trump and other right-wing figures. However, Mamdani’s populism is rooted in a different vision: hope for the future. Trump argues that the United States is in decline because the country has moved beyond a nostalgic, reactionary 1950s vision of white picket fence suburban utopia. His only solution is to turn back the page by reimposing old exclusionary structures and creating new ones. Mamdani argues that life in the United States is difficult because of severe economic inequality: too few people have too much, and too many people have too little. His solution is to move forward, not backwards, with a diverse coalition that aims to represent the people of New York that he serves.

Mamdani’s election has raised many questions about how the Democratic candidates should move forward on the national scale. However, it is important to note that Mamdani is not the next leader of the Democratic Party—he is the mayor of New York City. Democrats should not attempt to replicate his exact persona and campaign elsewhere, but there are strategies worth emulating. Three stand out in particular: his authenticity, his affordability and anti-billionaire message, and his field strategy. Every politician is also a person, and voters want to feel that politicians are genuine and genuinely looking out for them. In this current political moment, there is no doubt that an affordability message that focuses on the culprits of the cost-of-living crisis—the ultra-wealthy—is incredibly popular.

Mamdani’s field strategy, driven by the philosophy of “if you build, they will come,” is ultimately a spectacular showcase of the combined power of popular policy and great conviction fueled by volunteers who show up to reach oft-ignored voters. Mamdani has built a strong, multiracial, multiethnic, cross-class coalition that represents the very best of democratic politics: deep, grassroots, civic engagement to deliver for every person.

Edited by Marina Gallo

Featured image: A Mamdani poster, in his campaign’s signature primary colors stressing his affordability agenda, hangs in a store window. “Mamdani campaign poster in Astoria” by Czbik is in the Public Domain.