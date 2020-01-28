Blackout: Censorship in Vietnam

In Vietnam, where freedom of expression is a “national security issue,” the government actively suppresses journalists and bloggers for expressing their opinions against the current administration.

In this episode of Blackout, MIR Editor-in-Chief Alec Regino and Creative and Media Director Camille Point explore the rising role of local bloggers in advocating for democracy and press freedom in authoritarian Vietnam.

In the series Blackout, the McGill International Review scrutinizes the state of democracy and censorship in countries all across the globe. Join our staff as we speak with journalists, professors, bloggers, and activists to learn more about justice and freedom of speech.

Special thanks to Vietnamplify for their support and assistance in the making of this video.