Clarifications Surrounding McGill’s Response to COVID 19

By Bilal Virji

This is a podcast aimed at the McGill community to clarify how the university is responding to COVID 19. MIR Media Editor Bilal Virji sat down with SSMU president, Bryan Buraga, to discuss concerns raised by students.

 

Listed below are some important resources for everyone affected by COVID 19.

World Health Organisation – https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

Canadian Government Updates – https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection.html

Quebec Government Updates – https://www.quebec.ca/en/health/health-issues/a-z/2019-coronavirus/

McGill University Updates – https://www.mcgill.ca/coronavirus/

Mental Health App – https://www.facebook.com/notes/students-society-of-mcgill-university-ssmu/mental-health-resource-notice-keepmesafe/2726807420689270/

 

 

