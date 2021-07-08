Des Accords De Société: Dans La Peau De Billie Eilish
Pour ce troisième épisode Des_Accords de Société, un podcast analysant des musiques dans leur contexte social et politique, nous discutons de la façon qu’a Billie Eilish d’aborder la santé mentale à travers les thèmes de ses musiques et l’esthétique de son travail.
Le contenu audio reproduit dans ce podcast n’appartient pas au MIR ou à ses affiliés.
Retrouvez la playlist de cet épisode sur Spotify :
Dans la peau de Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish : my future (2020), single. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.
my future
Billie Eilish : ilomilo (2020), sur When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.
ilomilo
Billie Eilish : xanny (2020), sur When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.
xanny
Billie Eilish : Therefore I Am (2020), single. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.
Therefore I Am
Billie Eilish : everything i wanted (2019), single. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.
everything i wanted
Billie Eilish : bury a friend (2020), sur When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.
bury a friend
Billie Eilish : you should see me in a crown (2020), sur When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.
you should see me in a crown
Conception graphique réalisée par Mathilde Robert.