Des Accords De Société: Dans La Peau De Billie Eilish

Pour ce troisième épisode Des_Accords de Société, un podcast analysant des musiques dans leur contexte social et politique, nous discutons de la façon qu’a Billie Eilish d’aborder la santé mentale à travers les thèmes de ses musiques et l’esthétique de son travail.

Le contenu audio reproduit dans ce podcast n’appartient pas au MIR ou à ses affiliés.

Retrouvez la playlist de cet épisode sur Spotify :

Dans la peau de Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish : my future (2020), single. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.

my future

Billie Eilish : ilomilo (2020), sur When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.

ilomilo

Billie Eilish : xanny (2020), sur When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.

xanny

Billie Eilish : Therefore I Am (2020), single. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.

Therefore I Am

Billie Eilish : everything i wanted (2019), single. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.

everything i wanted

Billie Eilish : bury a friend (2020), sur When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.

bury a friend

Billie Eilish : you should see me in a crown (2020), sur When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.

you should see me in a crown

Conception graphique réalisée par Mathilde Robert.