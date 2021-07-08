Des Accords De Société: Dans La Peau De Billie Eilish

By Diane Robert

Pour ce troisième épisode Des_Accords de Société, un podcast analysant des musiques dans leur contexte social et politique, nous discutons de la façon qu’a Billie Eilish d’aborder la santé mentale à travers les thèmes de ses musiques et l’esthétique de son travail.

Le contenu audio reproduit dans ce podcast n’appartient pas au MIR ou à ses affiliés.

Retrouvez la playlist de cet épisode sur Spotify :
Dans la peau de Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish : my future (2020), single. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.
my future

Billie Eilish : ilomilo (2020), sur When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.
ilomilo

Billie Eilish : xanny (2020), sur When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.
xanny

Billie Eilish : Therefore I Am (2020), single. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.
Therefore I Am

Billie Eilish : everything i wanted (2019), single. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.
everything i wanted

Billie Eilish : bury a friend (2020), sur When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.
bury a friend

Billie Eilish : you should see me in a crown (2020), sur When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Produite par Finneas O’Connell : Darkroom, Interscope Records.
you should see me in a crown

Conception graphique réalisée par Mathilde Robert.

 

 

Diane Robert

Diane Robert est une étudiante en troisième année, poursuivant un Bachelor en Sciences Politiques et Histoire. Originaire de France, elle a vécu et étudié dans quatre continents, où elle a développé ses intérêts autours des mouvements sociaux, des inégalités sociales et de genres, ainsi que les relations entre la corruption et la violence urbaine en Amérique Latine. Elle considère le voyage comme étant l'une des meilleures façon d'apprendre de soi et des autres.