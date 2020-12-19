Des Accords de Société: Reggaeton et Féminisme – Un Oxymore?

By Diane Robert

Pour ce premier épisode Des Accords de Société, un podcast analysant des musiques dans leur contexte social et politique, notre présentatrice Diane Robert discute des interactions entre reggaeton, machisme et féminisme. Longtemps considéré comme fondamentalement misogyne, le reggaeton traverse maintenant de profondes transformations grâce à des artistes variés tels que Rosalia, Karol G ou Residente et Bad Bunny. Quelles conséquences pour les sociétés latinoaméricaines contemporaines ?

Le contenu audio reproduit dans ce podcast n’appartient pas au MIR ou à ses affiliés. Retrouvez la playlist de cet épisode sur Spotify : Reggaeton et Féminisme : Un Oxymore ?

Votre Bibliothèque Musicale: 
Anuel AA et Romeo Santos : Ella Quiere Beber, Remix (2018), single. Produite par Chris Jeday et Gaby Music. Label : Real Hasta La Muerte, LLC, Warner Chappell Music.
Arcangel, Romeo Santos, Sech : Sigues Con El, Remix (2020), single. Produite par Dímelo Flow, Keityn. Label : Rimas Entertainment LLC.
Plan B : Fanatica Sensual (2014), sur Love and Sex (2014). Produite par Haze et Duran. Label: Source Pina Records
Karol G : BICHOTA (2020), single. Produite par Ovy On The Drums. Label: Universal Music Latino,  2020 UMG Recordings, Inc.
El Guicho, J Balvin, ROSALÍA : Con Altura (2019), single. Produite par El Guincho, ROSALÍA. Label : 2019 Columbia Records, Warner Chappell Music.
Daddy Yankee, Farruko, J Balvin, Sech, ROSALÍA : Relacion, Remix (2020), single. Produite par Dímelo Flow, Slow Mike, Cerebro. Label : Rich Music Inc.
Residente, Bad Bunny : Bellacoso (2019), single. Produite par Residente, Trooko. Label: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC.
Diane Robert

Diane Robert est une étudiante en troisième année, poursuivant un Bachelor en Sciences Politiques et Histoire. Originaire de France, elle a vécu et étudié dans quatre continents, où elle a développé ses intérêts autours des mouvements sociaux, des inégalités sociales et de genres, ainsi que les relations entre la corruption et la violence urbaine en Amérique Latine. Elle considère le voyage comme étant l'une des meilleures façon d'apprendre de soi et des autres.