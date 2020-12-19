Des Accords de Société: Reggaeton et Féminisme – Un Oxymore?

Pour ce premier épisode Des Accords de Société, un podcast analysant des musiques dans leur contexte social et politique, notre présentatrice Diane Robert discute des interactions entre reggaeton, machisme et féminisme. Longtemps considéré comme fondamentalement misogyne, le reggaeton traverse maintenant de profondes transformations grâce à des artistes variés tels que Rosalia, Karol G ou Residente et Bad Bunny. Quelles conséquences pour les sociétés latinoaméricaines contemporaines ?



Le contenu audio reproduit dans ce podcast n’appartient pas au MIR ou à ses affiliés. Retrouvez la playlist de cet épisode sur Spotify : Reggaeton et Féminisme : Un Oxymore ?



Votre Bibliothèque Musicale:

