Dig Deeper: Basic Income



In this episode of Dig Deeper, host Ashwin Nair looks at the Basic Income debate in two countries: India and Canada. Dr Sarath Davala, the Vice-President of Basic Income Earth Network and Coordinator of the India Network for Basic Income and Sheila Regehr, Chairperson of Basic Income Canada Network join our host to provide some expert analysis. Before diving into these discussions, Ashwin examines the increasing relevance of a basic income in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic with Matthew Green, the New Democratic Member of Parliament for Hamilton-Centre and former Hamilton City Councillor for Ward 3.