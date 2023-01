Host Anzhu Wei sits down with Alizé Carrère to discuss how cities have adapted to climate change. Alizé is a researcher, filmmaker, National Geographic Explorer, and PhD candidate at the University of Miami. In this episode, they discuss how architects, urban planners, and policymakers have responded to environmental concerns. This episode also covers the rise of aspirational city-making plans, or ‘climatopias’, as Alizé has termed in her research.