Host Andrew Xu sits down with Marc Novicoff, who was the inaugural intern at Slow Boring. They discuss social welfare programs, how to lift people out of poverty, and the way rhetoric often distorts public perception of politicians and news outlets alike.

References

“Building a better welfare state” by Marc Novicoff, Slow Boring

“It’s time to take Andrew Yang’s policy ideas seriously” by Marc Novicoff, Slow Boring