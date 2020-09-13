Dig Deeper: Thinking About the Climate Crisis In Light of COVID-19

By Ashwin Nair

The Climate Crisis has always been a crisis – but have we recognized that? Now that we’ve experienced the COVID-19 crisis, are we in a better place to progress on climate action at the rate that’s necessary in order to avoid a global catastrophe much worse than the one we’re currently living through?

Dig Deeper host Ashwin Nair talks to immigration lawyer and ecosocialist candidate for the leadership of the Green Party of Canada, Meryam Haddad, to answer these questions and more!

Ashwin Nair is a third-year student currently majoring in Materials Engineering and minoring in Political Science. As an Indian-Canadian who grew up in Hong Kong, his areas of interest include Canadian & Quebec politics, Indian subcontinental affairs, and Hong Kong-China relations, as well as antiracism, feminism, taxation & wealth redistribution policy, and environmentalism.