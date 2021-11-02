Europe Must “Grow Bigger” to Greet Giant Refugee Puppet

Little Amal, the giant refugee puppet captivating the global audience, is on the last stretch of her 8,000 km journey from Syria to the UK, with her final destination being Manchester. Standing at 3.5 metres tall, Amir Nizar Zuabias designed the puppet as part of the art installation called “The Walk:” an international art project that aims to raise awareness of the problems young migrants and refugees face.

On July 27th, Amal, with the help of eleven puppeteers, embarked on her journey from Syria, passing through several European countries, including Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Germany, and Belgium. Tracing the route many refugees take, including abandoned shoes along the Turkish coast representing thousands of refugees who have drowned, Amal symbolizes the lived realities of refugees. Amal walked through Europe, but with all the media attention she has received, she encourages all Western nations to adopt a compassionate and welcoming approach towards refugees. While the media and locals in European cities have responded to her with exceptional support, producer of the piece, David Lan, explains that “[I]f I was to say to you we had nothing but warmth and support along the 8,000km journey, it would not be true.”

The hostility that Amal has faced reflects prejudiced views widely held by Western countries towards refugees. For instance, in Greece, local councillors who felt threatened by her presence voted to ban her entrance and anti-immigration protesters pelted her with rocks. Maybe this should not come as a surprise given that real refugees face Europe’s closed borders approach, which prohibits refugees from entering Europe’s land and sea borders.

The political edge of this project is evident through the ways in which it not only seeks to raise awareness about the lived experiences of refugees but also to disrupt hegemonic animosity towards refugees. Little Amal embodies the use of art as a political weapon. Activism art is a combination of art, which moves a person’s soul, and activism, which moves the material world. This medium challenges us, as viewers, to think about our perspective on the current world order, hence bearing the power to generate political change. While humane laws supporting refugees are critical, Western nations will not enact or follow these laws unless there is widespread cultural change. It is this cultural change that Amal demands. Activism art touches people at the level of their values, beliefs, and patterns of behaviour; it takes policies off the page and animates them through a deeply internalized sense of compassion. Rather than merely treating the symptoms of oppression, activist art focuses on the root causes of oppression and dismantling structures of injustice.

Addressing the puppet’s size, Amir Nizar Zuabis explains: “Little Amal is 3.5 metres tall because we want the world to grow big enough to greet her.” Encouraging the world to grow bigger, Amal engages with the very European nations whose policies are embedded in negative conceptions of refugees. Europe’s response towards refugees has been clouded by the continent’s understanding of itself as the victim of a refugee crisis. Mexican author and refugee advocate Valeria Luiselli explains in her riveting book, Tell Me How it Ends: An Essay in Forty Questions, the importance of recognizing that ‘the West’ is not a distant observer of passive victims faced with the “refugee crisis.” but rather “an active historical participant in the circumstances that generate that problem.” With this perspective, ‘the West’ is encouraged to recognize granting asylum as their responsibility rather than a favour, or worse, a burden. Notions of uprootedness locate the problem within the bodies of refugees rather than colonial structures responsible for producing them. This eurocentric worldview regards a person’s morality as widely dependent on the person’s— and their culture’s— roots to the land.

Fuelled by structures of racialized exclusion and the threat of terrorism attributed to the Arab-Muslim refugee, when a refugee is politically uprooted, they are considered to be on the brink of falling into terrorism and thus a threat to national security. These conceptualizations of rootedness shape government policies driven by the fear that hosting refugees will be a threat to national security. This understanding is a driving factor behind why North America and Europe host only 14% of the world’s refugees. In reality, the only form of terrorism that has actually increased by welcoming refugees in host countries is right-wing violence against refugees and migrants. Little Amal seeks to address these implicit biases which shape national policies and laws towards refugees.

Amal celebrated her tenth birthday in London with musical performances and educational workshops, encouraging children to empathize with refugees. ‘The Walk’ also developed educational and activity packs accessible to the general public and schools, following through with its purpose to educate Europeans on this issue. In Brussels, thousands of children joined a letter-writing campaign, answering the question: “What do you wish you could change in the world for children like you and Little Amal?” These letters will be delivered to the European parliament in Brussels.

Amal arrived in the UK on October 20th at a critical moment when British politicians were currently debating the UK’s Nationality and Borders Bill. As it is, Britain has one of the lowest refugee acceptance rates in Europe. This new bill seeks to punish asylum seekers with a jail sentence of up to four years. Acknowledging this in a press release, the UNHCR stated that this policy would promote an approach toward refugees that undermines international refugee protection and practices. When the bill was introduced in July, it passed its descend reading in the House of Commons by 366 to 265 votes. Facing the next stage of deliberation, it has yet to be seen what impact Amal’s journey might have on policy makers’ conceptualizations of refugees and subsequent decisions regarding the UK’s Nationality and Borders Bill.

A significant marker of activist art is that the artistic tools and aesthetics that the artist uses are influenced by a deeper understanding of the issue they wish to address. Hence, artists deploy artistic techniques that align with their issues. Through ‘The Walk’ art installation, the puppet allows the audience to learn the story of Amal, a ten-year-old Syrian refugee travelling through Europe in search of her mother. Knowing her as an individual juxtaposes the standardized way of representing refugee problems in journalism. Dominant portrayals of refugees are often very limited in scope and overlook personal elements like gender, nationality, profession, and names. This representation depicts refugees as a dehumanizing flood or mass of people. Specifically, the child migrant experience is portrayed as a trip beneath the undercarriages of lorries and dangerous boat rides. In contrast, with Amal, we get to know her whole story rather than the mass of dehistoricized, archetypal refugees.

Amal challenges those who are considered legitimate and worthy voices in discussions about refugees. Mainstream portrayals of refugees are geared towards the Western viewer in order to generate a response. European politicians often speak as authorities on refugee issues that work to silence the voices of asylum seekers. The project’s artistic director, Amir Nizar Zuabis, comes from a long generation of Palestinians who have been intimately linked to refugeehood, making him more knowledgeable about the intricacies of being a refugee. “The Walk’s” art installation is not just for the global audience but also engages with refugees themselves by visiting refugee camps and organizing creative projects with child refugees. Interestingly, although Amal is merely a man-made symbol, she embodies the humanity of refugees and the intricacies of the refugee experience in a way mainstream media fails to do.

Little Amal is a piece of activist art that seeks to garner more compassionate conceptualizations and policies towards refugees while making Westerners deeply uncomfortable with our current border regimes. Little Amal pushes the general public and policymakers to “grow bigger” so that we can greet her the way she deserves.

Featured image: Little Amal passes through London, UK, where she is greeted at Westminster Cathedral. “Little Amal, the migrant puppet, visits Westminster Cathedral” by Mazur/cbcew.org.uk licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

