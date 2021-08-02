Mask Hysteria: The Delta Variant and Vaccine Hesitancy in the US

The Delta variant is a new strain of the SARS-COV-2 virus that has come to infamy through its spread throughout the world at large. Along with vaccine hesitancy, it has been preventing a return to normalcy in places around the world.

In this episode of Mask Hysteria, host Andrew Xu sits down with Umair Irfan, a science reporter who covers the pandemic at Vox. They talk about what the variant means for the US, a country where vaccines have become heavily politicized. They also chat about herd immunity and the degree to which formal FDA approval of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would actually increase vaccination rates.

This series aims to educate the audience on the latest updates surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

