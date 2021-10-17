Mask Hysteria: The Lab Leak Theory
Host Andrew Xu sits down once again with Umair Irfan, a science reporter who covers the pandemic at Vox. They discuss the origins of the pandemic, the scientific consensus surrounding it, and the way mainstream news outlets have handled the situation.
References
“The lab leak theory” from Today Explained
“The origins of SARS-COV-2” from Cell
“The lab leak hypothesis — true or not — should teach us a lesson” by Umair Irfan, Vox
“The conspiracy theories about the origins of the coronavirus, debunked” by Eliza Barclay, Vox
“Why the Lab Leak Theory Matters” by Ross Douthat, The New York Times