Mask Hysteria: The Lab Leak Theory

The Lab Leak Theory

By Andrew Xu
Host Andrew Xu sits down once again with Umair Irfan, a science reporter who covers the pandemic at Vox. They discuss the origins of the pandemic, the scientific consensus surrounding it, and the way mainstream news outlets have handled the situation.
References
“The lab leak theory” from Today Explained
“Why the Lab Leak Theory Matters” by Ross Douthat, The New York Times

