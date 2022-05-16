MIR Meets: Alyssa Rosenberg
Host Andrew Xu sits down with Alyssa Rosenberg, a columnist for The Washington Post. They discuss the Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra, the ephemerality of political performance, and Scarlet Witch’s arc in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
