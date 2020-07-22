MIR Meets: Arthur Rizer

In this episode of MIR Meets, contributor Mathieu Lavault sits down with Arthur Rizer, the director of justice and national security policy for the R Street Institute, where he heads institute programs dealing with a variety of issues related to crime, policing, intelligence and privacy. Discussing in-depth the issue of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter Movement, Mr. Rizer examines critical factors that have shaped the status quo, including the role of police culture and America’s history of slavery.