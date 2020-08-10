MIR Meets: Chris Gibbs

Contributor Mathieu Lavault sits down with Chris Gibbs, an experienced soybean farmer from Western Ohio and the former chair of his county Republican party. Having worked at the United States Department of Agriculture for many years, he voted for Donald Trump in 2016 on the promises he made to American Farmers of revitalizing the agriculture sector — which never happened. Since leaving the Republican party in 2019, Mr. Gibbs discusses populism, agriculture, and how Trump has failed American farmers.

