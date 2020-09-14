MIR Meets: Dr. David Buckeridge

In this episode of MIR Meets, Mathieu Lavault sits down with Dr. David Buckeridge of the School of Population and Global Health at McGill University to discuss whether the province of Quebec and Canada can handle the testing if there was to be a COVID-19 outbreak amongst students in the fall.

Dr. Buckeridge is a Medical Consultant at the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) and the Institut national d’excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS). His research and practice focus on Public Health informatics and he is in particular interested in automated surveillance to detect disease outbreaks and to guide public health interventions.