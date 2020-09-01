MIR Meets: Dr. Ingo Sasgen

Mathieu Lavault sits down with Dr. Ingo Sasgen, a geophysicist from the Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven, Germany. Having led an analysis that concluded that Greenland’s ice sheets lost one million tonnes of ice per minute in 2019, Dr. Sasgen discusses the transitions in the Polar climate, the melting of Greenland’s ice cap, and its impact on Earth in the centuries to come.



Dr. Sasgen specializes in satellite geodesy; he dedicates much of his time to developing new remote sensing applications to improve the general knowledge of the Polar Region.