MIR Meets: Gimena Sánchez-Garzoli

Host Mathieu Lavault sits down with Gimena Sánchez-Garzoli, the acting director for the Andes at WOLA, the Washington Office on Latin America, to discuss the violation of human rights for the Afro and indigenous populations in Colombia and the fight for peace in the country.



Mrs. Sanchez has worked extensively in the areas of peace and illegal armed groups, human rights of ethnic minorities, internally displaced persons, and helped expose the connection between Colombia’s government and drug-funded paramilitaries.