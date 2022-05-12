MIR Meets: Greg Sargent
Host Andrew Xu sits down with Greg Sargent, a columnist for The Washington Post. They discuss the state of the U.S. economy, the New Right, popularism, and the extent to which we can disentangle the cause and effect of either party’s electoral success.
