MIR Meets: Henry Olsen

By Andrew Xu
Host Andrew Xu sits down with Henry Olsen, a columnist for The Washington Post and a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. They discuss Doug Ford’s recent re-election win in Ontario, the center of opinion in the Republican Party, and Mike Pence’s desire to run for President.
References
Georgia governor signs into law sweeping voting bill by Amy Gardner and Amy B Wang, The Washington Post

Andrew Xu
Leave a comment