MIR Meets: Henry Olsen
Host Andrew Xu sits down with Henry Olsen, a columnist for The Washington Post and a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. They discuss Doug Ford’s recent re-election win in Ontario, the center of opinion in the Republican Party, and Mike Pence’s desire to run for President.
References
Doug Ford’s sweeping win in Ontario is a model for populist Republicans by Henry Olsen, The Washington Post
Tuesday Morning Politics: Primaries in Progress from The Brian Lehrer Show
Georgia governor signs into law sweeping voting bill by Amy Gardner and Amy B Wang, The Washington Post