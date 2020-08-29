MIR Meets: Jean Casella

Mathieu Lavault sits down with Jean Casella, co-director of Solitary Watch, an organization dedicated to bringing the horrors of solitary confinement and other forms of torture in US prisons and jails into the public light. Aiming to demonstrate to the human rights violations that incarcerated men and women encounter in the American criminal justice system, Mrs. Casella sits down with MIR to discuss the deep-rooted issues concerning solitary confinement in jails and prisons in the United States.