MIR Meets: Matt Continetti

Host Andrew Xu sits down with Matt Continetti, a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and contributing editor at National Review. They discuss Barack Obama, populist conservatism and conspiracy theories in order to better understand Trump’s influence on the U.S. Republican Party.

