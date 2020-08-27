MIR Meets: Peter Kuznick

Mathieu Lavault sits down with Professor Peter Kuznick, Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, to discuss the US in the 1930’s and 1940’s – a period which is often overlooked when recounting history. Professor Kuznick discusses Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Henry Wallace, Harry Truman, and how the dismantling of the New Deal transformed American Politics from WWII to now.

Professor Kuznick and Oscar0winning director Oliver Stone co-authored a 10 part Showtime documentary film series and book both titled the Untold History of the United States which is also available on Netflix. He was active in the Civil Rights and anti-Vietnam war movements during the 60’s and still is active in antiwar and nuclear abolition efforts.