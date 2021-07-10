MIR Meets: Ramesh Ponnuru

Host Andrew Xu sits down with Ramesh Ponnuru, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and senior editor for National Review, to discuss reform conservatism and the state of the U.S. Republican Party several months after the 2020 Election and the events of January 6th.

