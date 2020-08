Host Mathieu Lavault sits down with Professor Wendell Nii Laryea Adjetey, a historian of the twentieth-century United States who studies the historical intersections between the US, Canada, and the African Diaspora. Professor Adjetey joined McGill’s Department of History and Classical Studies last year. In this podcast, he discusses the impacts of colonialism, slavery, the identity of black North Americans, and the James McGill statue.