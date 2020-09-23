MIR Meets: William Snowden

Host Mathieu Lavault sits down with William Snowden, founder of the Juror Project, to discuss why there is a need to reform the structure of US juries in order to more accurately represent the American population.

Mr. Snowden began his legal career as a public defender in New Orleans where he first-handedly saw the discriminatory practices that removed jurors from the jury panel. Because of this, he decided to create the Juror Project to advocate for diversity in juries not just in race, but in socioeconomic background, experience, and thought.