MIR US Elections Coverage: McGill Students’ Perspectives

This year, young American voters are expected to shatter voting records by casting more ballots than ever before. As the US grapples with unprecedented challenges, American youth are seizing this moment to fight for the future they want to see. Many are heading into this election as first-time voters, hoping their voices will bring about a wave of much-needed policy change. While the COVID-19 pandemic has made voting a complicated process, specifically for those living abroad, it has not deterred young voters from stepping in. As this historic election comes to a close and all eyes shift to the electoral map, we are showcasing the young voters of our McGill community.