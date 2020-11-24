Poli-Tea: Why Won’t Trump Concede?

In this first episode of Poli-Tea, hosts Ally Lemieux Fanset, Ashwin Nair and Parmida Bakhshi chat about Trump’s unwillingness to concede the US Presidential Election, the transition period, and what the state of the Democratic and Republican parties will look like moving forward.



Poli-Tea is a new MIR podcast series that covers trending current events in a panel discussion format. Produced by three McGill University students, Ally, Ashwin, and Parmida sit down together to share their commentary and boil down their analysis of the highlights of the week.



