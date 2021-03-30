Review Radio: ‘They Want Our Rhythm, Not Our Blues’

Host Emma Frattasio sits down with Social Media Director Natasha Forsythe, Editor Teresa Tolo, and Adrian Iraheta to explore the relationship between Black history and the evolution of mainstream music from the 20th century until the present. Drawing from musical and social movements alike, our guests discuss the fundamental parallels between Black culture and music through the decades.

Check out our playlist here:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1Li9wouaQH74jI9WLVMyXe?si=M7uUcdvpRnekCi20MmgtqQ