Review Radio: ‘They Want Our Rhythm, Not Our Blues’

By Emma Frattasio

Host Emma Frattasio sits down with Social Media Director Natasha Forsythe, Editor Teresa Tolo, and Adrian Iraheta to explore the relationship between Black history and the evolution of mainstream music from the 20th century until the present. Drawing from musical and social movements alike, our guests discuss the fundamental parallels between Black culture and music through the decades.

Check out our playlist here:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1Li9wouaQH74jI9WLVMyXe?si=M7uUcdvpRnekCi20MmgtqQ

Emma Frattasio

Emma Frattasio is a U3 student pursuing a degree in Political Science and International Development. Originally from Los Angeles, she specializes in North American politics, focusing on social movements, mass media, and urbanism. In her spare time, she enjoys listening to true crime podcasts at double speed.