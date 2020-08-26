Spotlight: Atticus Finch Isn’t a Role Model, He’s an Artifact

This week on Spotlight, host Naomi Shi sits down with MIR Writer of the Week, Elizabeth Franceschini, to discuss her Op-Ed titled “Atticus Finch Isn’t a Role Model, He’s an Artifact”, where she recontextualizes where To Kill a Mockingbird stands today in the era of Black Lives Matter.

Dismantling how exactly the novel has aged and what it now represents sixty years after its publication, Elizabeth elaborates on her criticism of this American classic; she explains why it no holds up to how it used to in the past and should not be used to be a model against racism today.